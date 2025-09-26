Aston Villa vs Fulham tips, bet builder and predictions

MORGAN ROGERS provided 27 goal involvements in a breakout season for Aston Villa last season. Like the rest of his team he has struggled this season, but unlike some he continues to put himself in the right areas, with his luck likely to turn soon.
EMI BUENDIA is in from the cold and seems to determined to take his chance by showing how hard he'll work, averaging 2.7 FOULS COMMITTED per 90.
Few will come close to Fulham's Sasa Lukic in terms of cards and fouls this season, which means central-midfield partner SANDER BERGE goes unnoticed, often making 2+ FOULS currently averaging just shy of that per 90.
Odds correct at 1205 BST (26/09/25)
