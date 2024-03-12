Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Cash

Aston Villa vs Ajax betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
13:16 · WED March 13, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1.5pts Matty Cash 2+ shots at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-horse-racing?sba_promo=ACQBET10GET40HR&aff=1197321816&dcmp=SL_ED_SEO_ACQ_B10G40

Aston Villa vs Ajax (agg: 0-0)

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sport 2

Home 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Away 13/2

Aston Villa have not been as imperious at home since the turn of the year.

They only lost one of 15 games at Villa Park but since the beginning of 2024, the Villans have lost four of their five games on home soil.

Tottenham became the latest side to get one over Unai Emery’s men in Black Country putting four past them on Sunday.

Clean sheets are becoming a rarity as well, Villa have now gone five league games without one.

Their Basque country boss is something of a European connoisseur though,and his experience could prove the difference is a perfectly poised second leg with Ajax.

What are the best bets?

At 6/4 MATTY CASH’s price to have 2+ SHOTS appeals on Thursday.

Ajax had great success in the first leg with a contain and counter approach limiting the Villans to a single shot on target and an xG of 0.26.

Given the Dutch sides shortcomings this campaign, I expect them to opt for a similar approach at Villa Park, whether it will be as successful I am not sure.

It will invite a siege of pressure though and assuming the Dutch side do sit in, Villa’s shots are most likely to come from deep and this is where Matty Cash comes in.

Cash

The full back has averaged over a shot a game in the Premier League, hitting the line in nine appearances.

Although he failed to register a shot from the bench in Amsterdam, he has averaged 1.4 per 90 on the continent this term.

BuildABet @ 47/1

  • Matty Cash 3+ shots
  • John McGinn 3+ fouls
  • Jordan Henderson 2+ tackles

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

John McGinn loves to get stuck in. He has nine cards this term, saw red at the weekend, averaged 1.7 tackles and 1.3 fouls a game. It is the latter which is of interest here in an intriguing battle between McGinn and Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

McGinn has been booked twice on the continent and Henderson is averaging 1.8 tackles a game in the Eredivisie.

Team news

Although Ezri Konsa was present for the 4-0 thumping against Tottenham, he will be suspended on Thursday following his red card in the first leg. John McGinn, on the other hand, can play despite seeing red on Sunday.

Emery remains without Jhon Duran, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara. Villa are also sweating on the fitness of Jacob Rmasey who has missed the last two matches.

As for Ajax, Devyne Rensch may slot in at full back to replace the suspended Tristan Gooijer following his red card in the first leg. Oddly enough, Rensch was suspended for Ajax’s 2-2 draw at the weekend with Fortuna Sittard.

Elsewhere, Dutch internationals Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis will also play no part.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Iroegbunam, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins

Ajax: Ramaj; Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Rensch, Mannsverk, Henderson, Sosa; Hlynsson, Taylor; Brobbey

Odds correct 1130 GMT (13/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo