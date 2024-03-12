Aston Villa vs Ajax betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Aston Villa have not been as imperious at home since the turn of the year. They only lost one of 15 games at Villa Park but since the beginning of 2024, the Villans have lost four of their five games on home soil. Tottenham became the latest side to get one over Unai Emery’s men in Black Country putting four past them on Sunday. Clean sheets are becoming a rarity as well, Villa have now gone five league games without one. Their Basque country boss is something of a European connoisseur though,and his experience could prove the difference is a perfectly poised second leg with Ajax.

What are the best bets? At 6/4 MATTY CASH’s price to have 2+ SHOTS appeals on Thursday. CLICK HERE to back Matty Cash to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet Ajax had great success in the first leg with a contain and counter approach limiting the Villans to a single shot on target and an xG of 0.26. Given the Dutch sides shortcomings this campaign, I expect them to opt for a similar approach at Villa Park, whether it will be as successful I am not sure. It will invite a siege of pressure though and assuming the Dutch side do sit in, Villa’s shots are most likely to come from deep and this is where Matty Cash comes in.

The full back has averaged over a shot a game in the Premier League, hitting the line in nine appearances. Although he failed to register a shot from the bench in Amsterdam, he has averaged 1.4 per 90 on the continent this term.

BuildABet @ 47/1 Matty Cash 3+ shots

John McGinn 3+ fouls

Jordan Henderson 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet John McGinn loves to get stuck in. He has nine cards this term, saw red at the weekend, averaged 1.7 tackles and 1.3 fouls a game. It is the latter which is of interest here in an intriguing battle between McGinn and Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park. McGinn has been booked twice on the continent and Henderson is averaging 1.8 tackles a game in the Eredivisie.

Team news Although Ezri Konsa was present for the 4-0 thumping against Tottenham, he will be suspended on Thursday following his red card in the first leg. John McGinn, on the other hand, can play despite seeing red on Sunday.

Ezri Konsa is sent off with a second yellow for a foul on Chuba Akpom ❌#UECL pic.twitter.com/VOJA7zoUsE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2024

Emery remains without Jhon Duran, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara. Villa are also sweating on the fitness of Jacob Rmasey who has missed the last two matches. As for Ajax, Devyne Rensch may slot in at full back to replace the suspended Tristan Gooijer following his red card in the first leg. Oddly enough, Rensch was suspended for Ajax’s 2-2 draw at the weekend with Fortuna Sittard. Elsewhere, Dutch internationals Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis will also play no part.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Iroegbunam, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins Ajax: Ramaj; Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Rensch, Mannsverk, Henderson, Sosa; Hlynsson, Taylor; Brobbey