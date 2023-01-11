Aston Villa welcome Leeds in a rare Friday night Premier League fixture. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Whether it should be seen as a positive or negative, Aston Villa swiftly roll straight back into Premier League action following their embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in the FA Cup. Leeds represent a good opportunity for Unai Emery's side get back on track, however, themselves disappointing in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff in the cup and continually looking suspect at the back.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Aston Villa 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Leeds 14/5

The latter shouldn't have been a huge surprise really. Chaos reigns when Jesse Marsch's Leeds take the pitch, at both ends of the pitch. Leeds are able to create chances against pretty much any side in the league, but their defensive frailties are what hold them back in terms of league position. Conceding 31 goals and allowing an average of 1.91 expected goals against (xGA) per game is an obvious catalyst behind matches filled with chances and goals for both Leeds and their opposition. Indeed, an average of 3.29 goals per game and 3.41 expected goals (xG) per game in Premier League fixtures involving Leeds suggests the odds-against price of 21/20 at some bookmakers for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS generous. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Despite being dumped out of the FA Cup, Emery has at least displayed the ability to fashion scoring opportunities with this Villa side, more than can be said for the Steven Gerrard version of the team. Villa have scored 13 goals in eight league games under Emery, yet have the tendency to concede chances at the other end, keeping only two clean sheets in those matches. With that in mind, all signs point to an entertaining Friday night fixture.