Joe Rindl returns and has the best bet and score prediction for Burnley's must-win match against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Villa to have over 4.5 shots on target at 9/10 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Burnley will hope to continue their survival bid on Thursday night when they travel to Aston Villa in front of the TV cameras. In another world the Clarets could have come to Villa Park with safety guaranteed, instead a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur (expected goals: 2.34-0.64) combined with Leeds snatching a late point against Brighton means Mike Jackson’s side have slipped into the bottom three with just over a week left of the season. The visitors are one point off safety, although they have played one game fewer than relegation rivals Leeds. Survival remains in their own hands. Win their final two fixtures and they’ll remain in the Premier League for another campaign. With Burnley still to play an in-form Newcastle at Turf Moor on the final day of the season, points are needed on Thursday night. A draw lifts them to 17th. A win and they’ll be ahead of Everton in 16th, and within touching distance of keeping their heads above the water.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Aston Villa 1/1 | Draw 12/5 | Burnley 11/4

Looking at results, it may seem as if Aston Villa’s players are already at the beach. Steven Gerrard’s teams have won just two of their past nine. Although they may be winless in their last two, performances have remained strong. Last time out they were eight minutes away from beating Crystal Palace, and the game before they took a shock lead at title-chasing Liverpool. What’s more, at the start of this month they ran out convincing 3-1 winners in their reverse fixture with Thursday's opponents Burnley. The Clarets’ consolation goal coming in second-half stoppage-time. Villa, currently 14th, could finish in the top half with two wins from their final two fixtures. They could even play party-poopers should they beat league-leaders Manchester City in their final game of the season.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

It’s an interesting match to tip this. Aston Villa have the quality, but Burnley have the motivation. Although I do think there is some value in backing Burnley, best-priced at 14/5 with Coral, Villa playing their last home game of the season and the likelihood of them turning up one final time in front of their own fans turns me off. With that in mind, I’m backing VILLA TO HAVE OVER 4.5 SHOTS ON TARGET with Unibet at 9/10. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to have over 4.5 shots on target with Sky Bet Villa racked up a hefty seven on target at Turf Moor last week and have been averaging 4.19 shots on target per league game this season. Backing them to hit five or more against 17th-placed Burnley seems too good to miss.

Aston Villa v Burnley best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Villa to have over 4.5 shots on target at 9/10 (Unibet) Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 2000 BST (17/05/22)