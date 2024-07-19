Sporting Life
Jaden Philogene

Aston Villa re-sign winger Jaden Philogene on five-year deal

By Sporting Life
10:18 · FRI July 19, 2024

Aston Villa have re-signed winger Jaden Philogene on a five-year deal, 12 months after he left the club to join Hull.

The 22-year-old Villa academy graduate spent time on loan at Cardiff and Stoke before moving to the MKM Stadium in the summer of 2023, going on to make 32 Championship appearances and scoring 12 goals, including a stunning ‘Rabona’ finish against Rotherham in February.

Ipswich had reportedly agreed an £18million deal to sign Philogene last week but a clause in the original sale to Hull gave Villa the right to match any bid, with the player choosing a return to his former club over a move to the newly-promoted side.

He previously made three Premier League appearances for Villa and was part of the travelling party for a pre-season tour of the United States in 2023.

“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” Philogene told the club’s website. “Unai (Emery) spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.

“He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.”

