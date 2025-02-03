Aston Villa: Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi join on loan deals

The duo both join on loan deals until the end of the season.

Asensio, 29, has made 47 appearances since joining PSG from Real Madrid 18 months ago but the Spain midfielder has struggled for action this season.

France international defender Disasi, 26, has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca.

The duo join fellow new arrivals Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia at the end of what has been a busy month at Villa Park.

Jhon Duran and Diego Carlos have also left the club for a combined £80m.