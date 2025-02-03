Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi

Aston Villa: Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi join on loan deals

By Sporting Life
Football
Tue February 04, 2025 · 2h ago

Aston Villa have completed the deadline day signings of Marco Asensio from PSG and Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The duo both join on loan deals until the end of the season.

Asensio, 29, has made 47 appearances since joining PSG from Real Madrid 18 months ago but the Spain midfielder has struggled for action this season.

France international defender Disasi, 26, has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca.

The duo join fellow new arrivals Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia at the end of what has been a busy month at Villa Park.

Jhon Duran and Diego Carlos have also left the club for a combined £80m.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS