Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 to win Europa League and end 30-year trophy wait

Aston Villa coasted to a 3-0 win over Freiburg in Istanbul to win the Europa League final and end their 30-year wait for a major trophy.
Goals late in the first half from Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia were added to by Morgan Rogers just before the hour mark to ensure Villa lifted their first silverware since the 1996 League Cup, and first European trophy since the 1982 European Cup.
Unai Emery, already the most successful manager in the history of the Europa League, has now extended his own record in this competition by winning it for a fifth time, adding to his three victories with Sevilla and one with Villarreal.
It completes an incredible campaign for Villa, who had already guaranteed a return to the Champions League next season by securing a top-five Premier League finish.
While the opening half was understandably tight, Villa were rarely tested by a side who finished barely above mid-table in Germany's Bundesliga and were competing in their first European final.
Ultimately the gap in quality showed, with the match hinging on a perfectly choreographed set-piece that ended with Tielemans' sweetly struck volley into the bottom corner.
As Freiburg tried to survive to the break, Buendia turned on a pass from John McGinn to curl home a wonderful, left-footed strike from the corner of the box with what turned out to be the last kick of the first half.
Any hope of a fightback from the German side was extinguished by a well-worked team goal on 58 minutes as Buendia turned provider for Rogers to slide in and poke home at the near post.
From then on it was a case of how many, with Villa spurning several chances to extend the scoreline as an expectant Villa-dominated crowd - which included an enthusiastic Prince William - counted down the minutes before exploding at full-time to celebrate the club's first European trophy in 44 years.
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