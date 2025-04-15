Aston Villa 3-2 PSG: Villa eliminated from the Champions League

Unai Emery's side were quick out of the traps, as would have been expected given they trailed 3-1 from the first leg, forcing their opponents back and creating a few half chances.

But, somewhat agains the run of play, PSG opened the scoring through Achraf Hakimi following a mix up between Emiliano Martinez and Pau Torres that saw the french side move into a three-goal aggregate lead.

Things got worst for Villa on the 27th minute as Nuno Mendes doubled PSG's advantage on the night and seemingly put the tie beyond Emery's men.

But, Villa pulled one back just seven minutes later through a Youri Tielemans deflected strike and the belief returned to Villa Park.

The game stayed 2-1 at half-time with PSG leading 5-2 on aggregate, but the comeback looked like it could actually happen early in the second half.

In the 55th minute, John McGinn scored a deligtful long-range goal to reduce the arrears, and then after some slick work from Marcus Rashford, Ezri Konsa fired in Villa's third of the night in the 57th minute.