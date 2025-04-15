Aston Villa 3-2 PSG: Villa eliminated from the Champions League

Aston Villa were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, though put up a valiant display to win 3-2 on the night against the French champions.
Unai Emery's side were quick out of the traps, as would have been expected given they trailed 3-1 from the first leg, forcing their opponents back and creating a few half chances.
But, somewhat agains the run of play, PSG opened the scoring through Achraf Hakimi following a mix up between Emiliano Martinez and Pau Torres that saw the french side move into a three-goal aggregate lead.
Things got worst for Villa on the 27th minute as Nuno Mendes doubled PSG's advantage on the night and seemingly put the tie beyond Emery's men.
But, Villa pulled one back just seven minutes later through a Youri Tielemans deflected strike and the belief returned to Villa Park.
The game stayed 2-1 at half-time with PSG leading 5-2 on aggregate, but the comeback looked like it could actually happen early in the second half.
In the 55th minute, John McGinn scored a deligtful long-range goal to reduce the arrears, and then after some slick work from Marcus Rashford, Ezri Konsa fired in Villa's third of the night in the 57th minute.
It looked to be well and truly game-on with Villa needing just one more goal to force extra-time, and they created the chances to get it.
The best of which fell to on-loan PSG man Marco Asensio, who raced through one-on-one only to be denied by PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Tielemans also had another chance later on but his header was also expertly saved by the Italian keeper.
Unfortunately for Villa, they couldn't find the equalising goal, and exited the Champions League.
It was a remarkable journey for Villa in this competition, and it will leave them wanting more, making all of their remaining Premier League matches even more important.
PSG meanwhile advance to the semi-finals where they'll take on either Arsenal or Real Madrid for a spot in the showpiece.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.