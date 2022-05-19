Nick Pope’s heroics at Aston Villa handed Burnley a vital survival lifeline and kept their Premier League future in their own hands.

The goalkeeper’s masterclass ensured the Clarets left Villa Park with a point from a 1-1 draw after stops from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and – brilliantly – Bertrand Traore. Ashley Barnes’ penalty – his first goal for 15 months – had given the Clarets the lead before Emi Buendia levelled soon after the break. But it should have been better for the visitors with Tyrone Mings denying Wout Weghorst a winner before Matt Lowton was dismissed in stoppage time.

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley

xG: 1.21-1.88



It's going down to the final day.



Either Burnley or Leeds will be relegated from the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/gnywvSSXJk — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 19, 2022

Burnley nevertheless climbed out of the bottom three on goal difference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale. They host Newcastle while Leeds, a place below, travel to Brentford. Ashley Barnes clobbered Tyrone Mings early on before the Clarets were completely caught out by a quick Villa corner but were saved when Pope turned McGinn’s curler wide. But the visitors managed to regroup to ask questions of Villa and Matty Cash deflected Dwight McNeil’s goalbound strike over. Burnley, though, struggled to keep the ball which left them reliant on more hopeful balls to Barnes, who was unable to link efficiently with Maxwel Cornet. The game was becoming scrappy but Burnley still needed Pope at his best after 31 minutes.

Kevin Long failed to clear Jacob Ramsey’s pass with the ball bouncing to McGinn for the midfielder to crack a half volley from 20 yards, only to be again denied by a stretching Pope. Burnley had shown plenty of fight, even if they were one-dimensional, and they edged ahead a minute before the break from the spot. McNeil tossed in a free-kick, with Buendia failing with a shove on James Tarkowski, and he raced out to meet Cornet. As the Ivory Coast international looked to skip past, Buendia recklessly swiped his legs to send him sprawling and Barnes stepped up to send Emi Martinez the wrong way for his first goal since February 2021.

HOW IMPORTANT COULD THAT GOAL BE!?! 😮



Ashley Barnes makes no mistake from the spot to give Burnley the lead! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bfPdYSP1Vv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2022