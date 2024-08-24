Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Leandro Trossard scores with first touch

Leandro Trossard scored with his first touch before Thomas Partey’s strike sealed a 2-0 victory for Arsenal over Aston Villa.

The Gunners were looking to avenge April’s defeat to Villa, which ultimately cost them their first title in 20 years, and dominated the early minutes of the contest. Fresh from signing a new long-term deal at Villa Park, Emi Martinez was twice called upon to deny his former employers but it was Ollie Watkins who missed the best chance of the half for the hosts. David Raya’s heroics at one end of the pitch allowed Trossard to put Arsenal in front before Partey rounded off a clinical second-half display.

A slightly delayed kick-off only built the atmosphere inside Villa Park and the crowd gave their players a standing ovation ahead of their season in Europe as “Holte Enders in the sky” was belted down from the stands pre-match. Arsenal posed the first threat of the contest as Gabriel Martinelli broke down the right, the initial cross from Bukayo Saka was nervously parried by Martinez but the Argentine was on hand to catch Declan Rice’s follow-up effort. Early injuries to Amadou Onana and Matty Cash made for a stop-start opening few minutes, with the latter replaced by Kosta Nedeljkovic just 16 minutes in. Arsenal came close to an opener shortly after – Martinez got down low to deny Saka’s effort which was heading for the bottom corner. Arsenal created the lion’s share of opportunities but it was Villa who ought to have taken the lead midway through the half.

Gabriel was caught napping by Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers took control and put it on a plate for Watkins, who scuffed wide of the target in front of the posts. Rogers looked the most menacing for the home side and decided to do things himself as he burst through the Arsenal midfield but a tame effort allowed Raya to gather. Frustrations started to boil towards the end of the half – John McGinn blasted the ball at Saliba and Arsenal team-mate Ben White took revenge on the Scotland international which required referee Michael Oliver to intervene. The visitors had goalkeeper Raya to thank for not going a goal down 10 minutes into the second half.

Onana received the ball and decided to let fly from 20 yards with an effort that deflected off Saliba onto the crossbar and Watkins’ header on the rebound was heroically stopped by the Spaniard to keep it goalless. Much like the first half, Rogers continued to probe in the second – after battling past both Martinelli and Partey, he decided to go again with a lone effort which was sent marginally wide. Villa seemed most likely to break the deadlock – this time, Lucas Digne’s free-kick picked out an unmarked Ezri Konsa who hooked his effort a whisker wide of the far post.

For all of Villa’s dominance, they were punished for their missed chances midway through the second half. Saka broke down the right and popped a ball into Trossard who fired into the bottom corner with his first touch after rising off the bench. Arsenal made it two 10 minutes later, Saka once again the playmaker as he teed up Partey to strike low – with Martinez only able to parry it into the goal to hand Arsenal the points.

