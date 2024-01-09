Asian Cup 2023: Odds, dates and Premier League players taking part

The 2023 Asian Cup takes place across January and February in 2024, hopefully the last remnants of a Covid-affected era that has seen postponed tournaments maintain their original name despite being played in a different calendar year...

Where and when is the Asian Cup? It gets under way on January 12, with the final taking place on February 10. The tournament takes place in Qatar at many of the 2022 World Cup venues, with the hosts defending champions.

Who are the favourites? Japan head into the tournament as the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy, with bitter rivals South Korea considered to be their most likely challengers.

Japan stunned Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup

AFC Asian Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet) Japan - 2/1

South Korea - 9/2

Saudi Arabia - 11/2

Australia - 13/2

Iran - 13/2

Qatar - 7/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 0930 GMT (10/01/24)

How many Premier League players are taking part? While not as littered with Premier League talent as the Africa Cup of Nations, the Asian Cup still boasts plenty of stars from England's top flight. Enough that it's worth us breaking it all down below...

South Korea

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)

Kim Ji-soo (Brentford) Tottenham have had a tough season on the absentee front, with injuries and suspensions hurting them and now mid-season international tournaments. Not only is their starting midfield of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr heading to AFCON, but their captain and top scorer Son Heung-min could be absent for at least a month. Hwang Hee-chan has had an excellent season so far for Wolves, scoring 10 goals in 20 games, accounting for a third of his team's league tally. He will be a huge miss for Gary O'Neil's side. Brentford's Kim Ji-soo has been called up despite not featuring for the Bees this season.

Japan

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

Wataru Endo (Liverpool) Full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has had his injury problems, but he did recently return to action and will be a big miss for Arsenal. Playing for one of the tournament favourites, he could be missing for the full duration of the competition. The same goes for Kaoru Mitoma, who is currently injured but was selected for his nation anyway. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi wasn't too pleased about Mitoma's inclusion given he's unlikely to even feature while in Qatar. Wataru Endo had started to find his groove at Liverpool, playing in the holding midfield role with Alexis Mac Allister out injured. His performances were impressive and the depth he provides Jurgen Klopp will be missed during a busy period.

Iran

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) While Brentford are struggling for results at the moment, they are light on bodies with a number of key injuries. Saman Ghoddos had been playing regular minutes for Thomas Frank of late, and will be missed as he heads to Qatar.