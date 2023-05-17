Barnes, 33, will move to Carrow Road from July 1 having helped the Clarets win promotion back to the Premier League as they secured the Sky Bet Championship title.

The veteran forward joined Burnley from Brighton in 2014 and went on to make 293 appearances, scoring 55 goals.

After his Burnley contract was not renewed, Barnes will continue his career in Norfolk as David Wagner’s squad look to mount their own successful promotion campaign having faded to finish 13th this season.

“I think the ambition to get back into the Premier League was the main thing,” Barnes said on the Norwich club website.