When Arsenal’s summer 2025 shopping list was unveiled, optimism rippled through north London.

Mikel Arteta’s vision for a Premier League title charge seemed built not just on the tactical coherence the Spaniard had instilled over the past seasons, but on an ambitious recruitment drive designed to elevate the squad’s firepower and depth. Big names, big fees, big expectations: it all looked primed to push Arsenal from hopeful champions to undeniable title favourites. Yet, as the dust settles in late January, that promise feels, at best, only partly delivered. What was supposed to be transformative business is instead looking like a series of missed kicks as we reach a crucial juncture of a season that now threatens to slip from the Gunners’ grasp.

The narrative arc of Arsenal’s 2025 summer window has been curious. On paper, there was genuine quality arriving at the Emirates – tenacious midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and creative spark Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace among them, alongside pace and potential in Noni Madueke and the much-hyped Viktor Gyokeres up front. These were not throwaway signings; they were marquee additions expected to make the difference between close runners-up and champions. Early on, there were flashes to suggest this might be the case. In the opening months of the campaign some of the new signings appeared to settle in nicely, and there were glimpses of what the confluence of talent might bring. Yet as the season’s intensity ramped up, so too did the collective question marks over their impact.

Recent results laid bare these concerns most vividly in Arsenal’s stunning 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on January 25, a result that not only dented their Premier League lead but underscored persistent issues surrounding some of Arteta’s summer recruits. Against United, three of their big-name – and big-money – summer additions in Gyokeres, Madueke or Eze did not even start the match, with all remaining on the bench before being introduced later in the contest. Meanwhile Zubimendi, who had been handed a starting berth, endured a night to forget. His errant back-pass in the first half gifted Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo an equaliser, a moment that shifted the momentum of the match and added to the pressure on Arsenal’s title challenge.

Bryan Mbeumo equalises for Manchester United! 👊 pic.twitter.com/zDbCns36MM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

For a side that had been cruising at the top of the table, that loss and the manner of it suggested something more than a blip. It exposed a squad not quite firing on all cylinders, one where the summer signings have struggled to stitch meaningful influence into Arsenal’s collective rhythm. Gyokeres, brought in with hopes of being a long-needed reliable goalscoring focal point, remains short of the anticipated goals return, his contributions sporadic and far from the clinical efficiency fans and analysts predicted – with a lack of impact, in particular, when up against high-quality opponents. His modest return of five Premier League goals in 17 games has come against Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Everton, and only three of his strikes have come from open play. Madueke, while showing flashes of directness, has yet to carve out a consistent role that tip the balance in tight games. And Eze – with the notable exception of a hat-trick against Tottenham in November – has struggled to exert consistent influence. He has registered just one assist and no goals in 11 appearances since his Spurs treble.

Zubimendi’s case is a little different. Signed with the hope of solidifying midfield control and bringing a defensive steel that could unlock Arsenal’s full strategic potential, the Spaniard has for the most part performed well in his first campaign in England. His uncharacteristic gaffe against United was a low point, though, and one he must bounce back from quickly. All of this isn’t to suggest that Arsenal’s recruitment was inherently flawed – far from it. The quality of the individuals is unquestionable; each possesses top-flight pedigree and the potential to be a difference maker. The question is why that potential has not cohered into sustained performance. Integration issues, tactical fit and the weight of expectation all play a part. Arsenal’s style demands precision and cohesion. Introducing several new pieces into a finely tuned system inevitably requires time. Yet, in a title race where every point matters, that adjustment period feels like a luxury Arsenal can ill afford.

There’s also the psychological dimension. Arsenal’s squad, rich with talent but still relatively young in certain areas, has shown signs of fragility when games tighten and stakes rise. The summer signings, brought in as reinforcements, haven’t meaningfully shifted the balance in crunch situations. Instead, the team has often turned back to familiar faces to conjure moments of quality, leaving supporters to wonder if the new recruits are truly the missing pieces or merely supplementary options. Looking ahead, the challenge for Arteta is clear: extract meaningful impact from these expensive assets before Arsenal’s title tilt falters entirely. It will require astute management, perhaps a recalibration of roles and above all patience tempered with urgency. The summer signings still have time to justify their price tags, but the margin for error is shrinking fast. Ultimately, what was supposed to be a transfer window that changed everything has instead highlighted how difficult it is to translate potential into tangible success – especially when the pursuit of Premier League glory leaves no room for unfinished business. Arsenal’s quest for a first title since 2004 remains intact, but unless the new arrivals start delivering on the big stage, that prize will once again slip through their fingers.