It’s a common theme of the offseason each year that several fan bases grow frustrated with the crawling pace at which their clubs appear to being doing business.

Transfer negotiations can be a complex web – part poker, part postering and part PSR book balancing. Manchester United’s protracted pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo is a key case in point. And for much of the summer so far, Arsenal have been dragging their heels in the transfer market. While Liverpool moved quickly to secure the key, big-money signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to bolster their chances of retaining the Premier League title next season, the Gunners appeared inert, leaving obvious areas of need unaddressed.

But while the business of buying and selling players is often conducted at a snail’s pace, things can suddenly and unexpectedly click quickly into gear. As little a week ago Arsenal looked to be falling further being Liverpool in their efforts to manifest a first title since 2004. Now they are on the cusp of equipping themselves to push for Premier League supremacy. The long-awaited signing of midfield metronome Martin Zubimendi – a primary target for Liverpool last year – has been confirmed; likewise the depth-boosting acquisition of Christian Norgaard from Brentford. And deals for Viktor Gyokeres – at last adding the kind of firepower at centre-forward that Mikel Arteta’s side have desperately lacked for several seasons – and Crystal Palace creator Eberechi Eze are reportedly close to completion. These moves would leave the Gunners flush with versatility, quality and depth in all departments and able to field a team capable of challenging on all fronts in 2025/26. Goalkeeper David Raya remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League. His position between the sticks at the Emirates is under no question. But still Arsenal have performed some minor surgery at the position, bringing in experienced fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

David Raya is Arsenal's established number one

The former Athletic Club goalkeeper endured a torrid time at Stamford Bridge following a record-breaking £71 million move in 2018. But a restorative loan with Bournemouth last season rebuilt his confidence and reputation. And the fact Arsenal were able to sign him from their cross-city rivals for just £5 million represents a serious bargain. Defence If there was one area of Arteta’s squad that didn’t require attention it was the backline. The Gunners have boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons. And in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, they possess one of the best central-defensive pairings in Europe.

The Gunners have a strong centre-back partnership

That hasn’t stopped them from seeking further improvements, however, with star teenage left-back Myles Lewis-Skelley tied down to a long-term deal and a move for 21-year-old Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera mooted. Midfield The department in which Arsenal have made the biggest qualitative leap so far this summer has been in midfield. Thomas Partey has departed as a free agent under a cloud of controversy due to sexual assault charges. It’s a situation that leaves a bitter taste and raises questions the club must answer over how much they knew about the Ghanaian’s legal situation and why they continued to play him. But whatever is lost on the pitch with Partey’s exit is replaced by the additions of Zubimendi and Norgaard.

Martin Zubimendi adds quality to the Arsenal midfield

Zubimendi – a Euro 2024 champions with Spain – has come in from Real Sociedad for £51 million. He will sit at the base of midfield and provide a level of control seldom glimpsed at the Emirates since their manager was lacing up his boots. His presence will allow Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to venture higher up the pitch in support of the frontline. And Norgaard adds steel, technical quality and Premier League pedigree at a low cost, brought in from Brentford for around £11 million. Attack Although no key additions in attack are yet confirmed, in now appears just a matter of time before Arsenal announce the arrivals of at least a couple of players who will significantly upgrade their firepower. Gyokeres was a target for Manchester United and others, but the prolific Swede – who has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP – has chosen Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres may well be an Arsenal player by the end of the window

The former Brighton and Coventry player, who will cost around £68 million, was not believed to be the Gunners’ first choice for the centre-forward role. They reportedly preferred Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. But the demands of both the Slovenian player and the German club proved prohibitive to a deal. Gyokeres is no consolation prize, though. The 27-year-old is one of the most lethal finishers on the continent and possess the speed, athleticism and physicality to thrive in a second crack at England’s top flight. The latest reporting claims Arsenal are also closing in on Eze for an initial feel of just £45 million. The versatile England international – who can play wide on their flank, centrally as a No.10 or even in a deeper role as a No.8 – could be the most transformative purchase of them all if a deal is sealed. Arsenal’s woes in front of goal have been well documented, with no one at the Emirates able to reach double figures for Premier League goals last term and Kai Havertz – a converted attacking midfielder – starting most games as their striker.

Kai Havertz has been Arsenal's main striker option

But the left wing has been just as big of a hole in their attacking line-up. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both solid performers, but neither would get into a full-strength line-up at any of the other title contenders. Eze would walk into most teams. With his dribbling, creativity and goal threat, he’d be the perfect counter-balance to Bukayo Saka on the opposite side. Furthermore, Arsenal continue to be linked with further attacking additions in the shape of Real Madrid’s Brazilian star Rodrygo and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. From a stalled summer to firing at full throttle, Arsenal are moving quickly to not only stop themselves falling further being Liverpool but to press ahead with building a squad ready to turn potential into trophies next season.