Arsenal vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The latest north London derby has been snuck into the bumper midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

It promises to be a crucial few days in the title race, either cementing Liverpool’s position as favourites or throwing things wide open.

For the latter to happen Arsenal must complete the double over Tottenham. The odds are certainly in their favour, whether they can is another question entirely.

Already without Bukayo Saka, a season-ending injury for Gabriel Jesus only compounds the Gunners' attacking issues.

Kai Havertz will likely lead the line, a man fresh out of both luck and confidence. Fresh from somehow shouldering the ball wide when a couple of yards out during defeat by Newcastle last week, he squandered a golden chance before delivering the only missed penalty of the shootout in their FA Cup third-round exit to Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be feeling the effects of Sunday physically after it went the distance and with a hectic schedule on the horizon, Arsenal’s squad is already being pushed to the limits. They have two Champions League ties and domestic fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester City before the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Newcastle on February 5.

Tottenham are in a similar position. Rather embarrassingly they needed extra time to beat non-league Tamworth on Sunday and also have European duties to balance before the away leg of their semi-final against Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou is also trying to mitigate an injury crisis in defence so it wouldn’t be a surprise if this clash fails to reach top gear.