Arsenal vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: North London derby
1pt Dejan Kulusevski to be carded at 11/4 (BetVictor)
1pt Jurrien Timber to be carded at 17/4 (William Hill)
0.5pt Kulusevski and Timber to be carded at 17/1 (BetVictor)
BuildABet @ 12/1
- Dejan Kulusevski to be carded
- Dejan Kulusevski 2+ shots
- Dejan Kulusevski to commit 3+ fouls
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Home 2/5 | Draw 4/1 | Away 11/2
The latest north London derby has been snuck into the bumper midweek round of Premier League fixtures.
It promises to be a crucial few days in the title race, either cementing Liverpool’s position as favourites or throwing things wide open.
For the latter to happen Arsenal must complete the double over Tottenham. The odds are certainly in their favour, whether they can is another question entirely.
Already without Bukayo Saka, a season-ending injury for Gabriel Jesus only compounds the Gunners' attacking issues.
Kai Havertz will likely lead the line, a man fresh out of both luck and confidence. Fresh from somehow shouldering the ball wide when a couple of yards out during defeat by Newcastle last week, he squandered a golden chance before delivering the only missed penalty of the shootout in their FA Cup third-round exit to Manchester United.
Mikel Arteta’s side will be feeling the effects of Sunday physically after it went the distance and with a hectic schedule on the horizon, Arsenal’s squad is already being pushed to the limits. They have two Champions League ties and domestic fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester City before the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Newcastle on February 5.
Tottenham are in a similar position. Rather embarrassingly they needed extra time to beat non-league Tamworth on Sunday and also have European duties to balance before the away leg of their semi-final against Liverpool.
Ange Postecoglou is also trying to mitigate an injury crisis in defence so it wouldn’t be a surprise if this clash fails to reach top gear.
What are the best bets?
What this game lacks in tempo, I am hoping it makes up for in ferocity.
I don’t think that is a contradiction. Tired legs plus a fierce rivalry should equal cards galore, right?
The referee appointment bodes well, too. Simon Hooper has dished out 55 yellows and two red cards in 12 appearances this term and could get swept up in the occasion as he takes charge of his first north London derby.
There were eight cards flashed in the reverse fixture taking the average to 5.66 per game across the last six meetings.
DEJAN KULUSEVSKI’s price TO BE CARDED appeals.
The Swede has been carded in each of his last two games against Arsenal and has picked up 10 across the last two Premier League seasons.
JURRIEN TIMBER is also worth backing TO BE CARDED.
Another player who was carded in the reverse fixture, he also has two in his last three appearances taking his tally to seven in just 19 domestic appearances. Timber only picked up eight domestic cards across his previous five seasons in the Netherlands; some uptick.
At 17/1, the KULUSEVSKI-TIMBER CARD DOUBLE provides some interest as well.
Team news
Arsenal were handed another injury blow at the weekend as defender Riccardo Calafiori missed out on the squad to play Manchester United entirely. Arteta has not shed much light on the absence but it would be a surprise to see him start on Wednesday.
Myles Lewis-Skelly should start at left-back although Kieran Tierney is also an option.
Ethan Nwaneri is also a doubt. He started in Saka’s spot on the right against Brighton, scored and then was forced off at half-time with what turned out to be a muscle issue. This could mean Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard flank Havertz in attack.
Tottenham are without Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Cristian Romero, all due to muscle injuries. Guglielmo Vicario and Rodrigo Bentancur will also miss out.
Goalkeeper Fraser Foster is back in contention after an illness kept him out recently but it would be a surprise to see new signing Antonin Kinsky dropped after keeping two clean sheets in his first two games at the club.
James Maddison has not started any of the last three league games for Spurs but could return to the fold here.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard
Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Spence; Bergvall, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son
Match facts
- Arsenal have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Spurs (D1 L1) and are looking to win three consecutive league games against them for the first time since January 1989 (a run of five).
- Tottenham have won just one of their last 31 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D12 L18) and are winless in 13 since a 3-2 victory in November 2010.
- Following their 1-0 win in September, Arsenal are looking to complete the Premier League double over Tottenham for the fifth time. Only in 2013-14 have they done so without conceding in the competition.
- Tottenham have conceded at least once in each of their last 25 Premier League away games against Arsenal, since a 0-0 draw in 1998-99. In their league history, only at Bolton have they had a longer run without an away clean sheet (35 between 1923 and 2012).
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games (W9 D3), and are the only side without a home loss so far this season (W6 D3). They’ve kept a clean sheet in each of their last four home league games, last recording five consecutive shutouts at the Emirates between December 2013 and February 2014.
- Tottenham have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches (D2 L5), with that victory coming at bottom side Southampton. Indeed, since the start of this run only Leicester (4) and Southampton (1) have earned fewer points in the Premier League than Spurs (5).
- Arsenal have conceded a league-high 28% of their Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season (5/18). Meanwhile, Tottenham have scored more goals in this time period than any other side (11).
- As a team, Tottenham have applied more pressures in the final third than any other side in the Premier League this season (1,321). Striker Dominic Solanke leads the way for this among players, with his 386 over 100 more than the next highest (Erling Haaland, 275).
- Each of Kai Havertz’s last 11 Premier League goals have been scored in London. The last Arsenal player to have a longer such run was Lukas Podolski (12 between December 2012 and April 2014).
- No player has provided more assists following a ball carry in the Premier League this season than Tottenham captain Son Heung-min (5). His next assist will make him the outright assist leader for Spurs in the Premier League (currently 68, level with Darren Anderton).
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (14/01/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.