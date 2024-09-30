Arsenal vs PSG betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 21/1 Warren Zaire Emery to commit 2+ fouls

The toughest game of Arsenal's League Stage campaign arrives on Matchday 2 - French giants PSG looking to inflict a second winless result for Mikel Arteta's side. Atalanta held the Gunners to a goalless draw a few weeks ago, and anything less than three points will have a significant impact on their ability to finish as a top-eight side. They'd still have six games to go, of course, but the pressure would be high on positive results in all of them. At least they've proven themselves to be an exceptional home side under Arteta's guidance. Arsenal aren't faultless but they are incredibly strong, even if they managed to just get past recently-promoted Leicester last time out. The 8/11 on them winning here looks about right when we consider the factors.

Arsenal have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season so far

What are the best bets? You'd strongly suspect this will be a competitive game at least. A good home side against an opponent who are frankly the most unpredictable when it comes to Europe's elite competition. Referee Slavko Vincic is the man tasked with keeping order but this does look like a match-up which has the potential to see a few cards shown. The Slovenian official handed out five yellows in his last game in this competition, while he showed at least three cards in five of six non-qualification Champions League games last season. Three of those saw at least four.

Slavko Vincic was a referee at Euro 2024

Talk of the 'dark arts' has been prominent in recent weeks and Arsenal sit seventh in the Premier League for fouls committed. PSG, meanwhile, aren't on as many given the largely uncompetitive nature of their domestic league. The 20/1 double available on RICCARDO CALAFIORI & WARREN ZAIRE-EMERY TO BE BOOKED is the first play, with anything 16/1 and above also a fine price. CLICK HERE to back Riccardo Calafiori & Warren Zaire-Emery to be booked with Sky Bet Calafiori started Arsenal's last two league games as a left-back with four fouls committed in the win over Leicester - that, naturally, led to a booking. He also returned three successful tackles in each of those contests. He'll have Paris' flying full-back Achraf Hakimi to deal with on Tuesday night, a player who was fouled three times when attempting six shots in the Matchday 1 win over Girona.

Warren Zaire-Emery was shown a card in PSG's last game

Zaire-Emery, meanwhile, has largely stuck to playing a central midfield role this season. He's committed at least two fouls in two of four league starts in that position with at least one successful tackle in each. He was carded last time out, the win over Rennes, and averaged 1.3 fouls per game in this competition in 23/24 when exclusively featuring in midfield. I'll also side with two centre-backs BEING CARDED given the attacking talent of both sides - WILLIAM SALIBA & MARQUINHOS being the duo that provide the most appeal. CLICK HERE to back William Saliba & Marquinhos to be booked with Sky Bet There's 33/1, or around that marker, with a few bookmakers and I think it's worth a go with that on offer.

William Saliba often catches the referee's attention

Marquinhos committed two fouls and three successful tackles against Girona, picking up a yellow in the 17th minute, while he was booked twice in this competition last season. Saliba is one of Arsenal's more aggressive defensive threats, returning at least two fouls in half of his six Premier League games. That has led to two yellows. The trip to Atalanta on Matchday 1 delivered two tackles and a foul. He isn't afraid to engage an attacker if the ball is there to be won.

Team news

Ousmane Dembele will not be selected by PSG boss Luis Enrique

Arsenal remain light in midfield with Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino both still sidelined through injury. Defensively, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are unavailable while Ben White is a doubt after missing training on Monday. Calafiori was involved though, easing any injury concerns after he appeared to be holding his hamstring late on against Leicester. PSG have been reinforced by a few returning players to their squad, most notably goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who should start at the Emirates. Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe remain long term absentees, with Goncalo Ramos also out. Ousmane Dembele is not being considered for selection after a reported falling out with boss Luis Enrique.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard. PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

Match facts Arsenal are unbeaten in their previous four meetings with Paris SG in European competition (W1 D3). Indeed, the French side have played more games against the Gunners without winning (4) than against any other opponent in European competition.

Paris SG have lost each of their last three away games against English sides in the UEFA Champions League, losing twice to Manchester City (both in 2021). and once to Newcastle last season. Their 1-4 defeat at St. James’ Park last term was their heaviest away defeat to an English opponent in European competition.

Arsenal’s previous home game against a French side in the UEFA Champions League was a 6-0 victory over Lens in last season’s group stage. The Gunners were 4-0 up after 27 minutes in that game, while it remains the biggest ever win by an English team over a French opponent in European competition.

Mikel Arteta will be the sixth different Spanish manager that Luis Enrique has faced in the UEFA Champions League. The current Paris SG boss has won five of his last six such matches (L1), and beaten each of the previous five Spaniards he’s faced in the competition at least once (Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery, Xavi, Imanol Alguacil and Míchel).

Arsenal failed to score in their final UEFA Champions League game of 2023-24 (0-1 v Bayern Munich) and their opening game of 2024-25 (0-0 v Atalanta). They’ve never previously failed to score in three consecutive matches in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal had just nine touches in the opposition box in their 0-0 draw with Atalanta last time out; their fewest in a UEFA Champions League match since March 2014 in a game against Bayern Munich (also nine).

Only three players have played for both Arsenal and Paris SG in the UEFA Champions League, with the current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta being one of those (along with Nicolas Anelka and Lassana Diarra).

The last Paris SG player to score in the UEFA Champions League was Kylian Mbappé on April 16th (v Barcelona), with the French side attempting 71 shots without scoring in the competition since then. Indeed, they’ve only landed 14 of those 71 shots on target, but have hit the woodwork on four occasions.

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in seven goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances at the Emirates Stadium (four goals and three assists). Indeed, this is the most combined goals and assists by an Arsenal player through his first five home matches in the competition.

Paris SG’s Warren Zaïre-Emery made 70 high-intensity pressures in his side’s win over Girona on MD1; the most of any player in the game, despite his side dominating possession (64%). Indeed, Internazionale’s Nicolò Barella was the only midfielder to record more across the opening round of this season’s UEFA Champions League (77 v Manchester City).