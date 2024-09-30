Arsenal vs PSG betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Riccardo Calafiori & Warren Zaire-Emery to be shown a card at 20/1 (Unibet)
0.5pt William Saliba & Marquinhos to be shown a card at 33/1 (bet365)
The toughest game of Arsenal's League Stage campaign arrives on Matchday 2 - French giants PSG looking to inflict a second winless result for Mikel Arteta's side.
Atalanta held the Gunners to a goalless draw a few weeks ago, and anything less than three points will have a significant impact on their ability to finish as a top-eight side.
They'd still have six games to go, of course, but the pressure would be high on positive results in all of them. At least they've proven themselves to be an exceptional home side under Arteta's guidance.
Arsenal aren't faultless but they are incredibly strong, even if they managed to just get past recently-promoted Leicester last time out. The 8/11 on them winning here looks about right when we consider the factors.
You'd strongly suspect this will be a competitive game at least. A good home side against an opponent who are frankly the most unpredictable when it comes to Europe's elite competition.
Referee Slavko Vincic is the man tasked with keeping order but this does look like a match-up which has the potential to see a few cards shown.
The Slovenian official handed out five yellows in his last game in this competition, while he showed at least three cards in five of six non-qualification Champions League games last season. Three of those saw at least four.
Talk of the 'dark arts' has been prominent in recent weeks and Arsenal sit seventh in the Premier League for fouls committed. PSG, meanwhile, aren't on as many given the largely uncompetitive nature of their domestic league.
The 20/1 double available on RICCARDO CALAFIORI & WARREN ZAIRE-EMERY TO BE BOOKED is the first play, with anything 16/1 and above also a fine price.
Calafiori started Arsenal's last two league games as a left-back with four fouls committed in the win over Leicester - that, naturally, led to a booking. He also returned three successful tackles in each of those contests.
He'll have Paris' flying full-back Achraf Hakimi to deal with on Tuesday night, a player who was fouled three times when attempting six shots in the Matchday 1 win over Girona.
Zaire-Emery, meanwhile, has largely stuck to playing a central midfield role this season. He's committed at least two fouls in two of four league starts in that position with at least one successful tackle in each.
He was carded last time out, the win over Rennes, and averaged 1.3 fouls per game in this competition in 23/24 when exclusively featuring in midfield.
I'll also side with two centre-backs BEING CARDED given the attacking talent of both sides - WILLIAM SALIBA & MARQUINHOS being the duo that provide the most appeal.
There's 33/1, or around that marker, with a few bookmakers and I think it's worth a go with that on offer.
Marquinhos committed two fouls and three successful tackles against Girona, picking up a yellow in the 17th minute, while he was booked twice in this competition last season.
Saliba is one of Arsenal's more aggressive defensive threats, returning at least two fouls in half of his six Premier League games. That has led to two yellows.
The trip to Atalanta on Matchday 1 delivered two tackles and a foul. He isn't afraid to engage an attacker if the ball is there to be won.
Arsenal remain light in midfield with Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino both still sidelined through injury.
Defensively, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are unavailable while Ben White is a doubt after missing training on Monday.
Calafiori was involved though, easing any injury concerns after he appeared to be holding his hamstring late on against Leicester.
PSG have been reinforced by a few returning players to their squad, most notably goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who should start at the Emirates.
Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe remain long term absentees, with Goncalo Ramos also out. Ousmane Dembele is not being considered for selection after a reported falling out with boss Luis Enrique.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard.
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola.
Odds correct at 1450 BST (30/09/24)
