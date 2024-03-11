Arsenal vs Porto betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Arsenal have it all to do in this second leg, but given the form they are currently in, you have to think they turn this one around. The Gunners are 1-0 down after an admittedly poor first leg showing, but that is their only blip across the last nine games, winning the other eight and scoring 33 times. They undoubtedly have the firepower to put away a Porto team who aren't the team of yesteryear. They languish seven points off the top of the Liga Portugal table, and are arguably of similar quality to Arsenal's group opponents - PSV, Lens and Sevilla - who the Gunners handled 12-0 combined at the Emirates. I fully expect Mikel Arteta's team to turn this tie around, but at 1/5 to win the game and 4/11 to qualify, we have to dig elsewhere for value.

What are the best bets? Porto's young midfielder NICO GONZALEZ looks overpriced to get CARDED again here. Only since January has he forced his way into the starting XI, and in 10 starts he has accumulated four yellow cards, including in the first leg against Arsenal. In total this season he has been carded eight times in 1362 minutes of action, averaging 0.53 cards per 90, so looks a big price at 11/4 - some firms go as short as 13/8 for the midfielder who has averaged 1.7 fouls per 90 this season.

Nico Gonzalez fouling Ilkay Gundogan

Up against the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and maybe even Leandro Trossard - all tricky players - and with his side set to be under pressure from the off here, the youngster could be in for a tough evening. Overseeing proceedings is Frenchman Clement Turpin, and he has averaged 4.2 cards per game in Europe this term.

BuildABet @ 50/1 Nico Gonzalez to be carded

Kai Havertz to be carded

A player sent off Believe it or not, Kai Havertz is Arsenal's most carded player this season, picking up eight yellows. His price certainly appeals alongside Nico Gonzalez for a BAB.

Clement Turpin has been running hot with the red cards of late. He has dished six red cards in his last nine appearances, so with stakes high and two sides who play an in-your-face style we could see someone taking an early bath. The first leg saw a combined 36 fouls - one every two and a half minutes - to put into context the cynical nature of both sides, while it's also worth noting that six of Porto's last 16 matches have featured a sending off.

Team news Gabriel Martinelli sustain a nasty cut to his foot a week ago, and having reportedly been seen at the Emirates on crutches over the weekend, the Brazilian looks set to miss out here. Oleksandr Zinchenko is back from injury though. David Raya will be back in net for the Gunners after Aaron Ramsdale stepped in last weekend, only to make a horrific error.

Regarding Porto's availability, left-back Wendell has recovered from the blow which saw him substituted towards the end of the first leg, and star striker Mehdi Taremi is expected to be involved after missing the first leg with a thigh concern. Twenty-one-goal striker Evanilson is not droppable, though, so Francisco Conceicao might have to be sacrificed to accommodate Taremi's return, and the Porto defence will once again be marshalled by the veteran Pepe, still going strong at 41 years of age.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus Porto: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Varela, N. Gonzalez; Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson