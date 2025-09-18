Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime at 9/5 (Betway) 0.5pt Manchester City double chance & Gianluigi Donnarumma to be carded at 17/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

CLICK HERE for our enhanced bet builders!

Joe Townsend Losing 5-1 to Arsenal at The Emirates was quite possibly the nadir of Manchester City's very memorable - for all the wrong reasons - 2024/25. It may have been the wake-up call Pep Guardiola needed, as a staggering 10 of the 20 players named in the City squad that day are unavailable on Sunday, with seven no longer at the club. Signs remain of the issues that plagued Guardiola's side last season, with defeats by Brighton and Spurs the best recent examples, but Arsenal will be facing quite literally a completely different team to the one they dismantled in February. It's not a dissimilar situation for the Gunners, with a combination of injuries and a summer rebuild meaning as few as three of the outfield players who were part of that thrashing could start in north London this time around. The hosts are being offered at a general 10/11, only a little longer than the 5/6 of seven months ago, not enough for me to back them.

If forced to predict an outcome I would favour a home win, but in terms of best bets ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME at an unusually big 9/5 is advised. The Norwegian has been in incredible form for club and country this season (12 goals in seven matches) and although his numbers are inflated by the five he scored from 10 shots in an 11-1 win over Moldova, his six goals in five games for City is mightily impressive on its own. Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Man City

Jake Osgathorpe Manchester City were somewhat fortunate in midweek against Napoli, with a red card making their evening against the Italian champions a comfortable one; it will be far the case here. City were hit for five in this fixture last season, and I saw plenty of opportunities for a dysfunctional Manchester United to hurt them last weekend, but the Red Devils were not capable of exploiting them. Arsenal are. The Gunners will limit City as well as anyone, while in attack are very well set up to punch holes in a vulnerable City press and susceptible backline. City's away results against top-half finishers last season were appalling. After winning at Stamford Bridge in the season opener, they went on to lose six of a winless eight, and have already lost at Brighton this season. Across those games they allowed a huge 1.85 xGA per game, so if that continues, Arsenal could have a field day and win comfortably. Score prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Man City

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill It is taking every fibre of my being not to put forward MANCHESTER CITY DOUBLE CHANCE and their stopper GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA TO BE CARDED. Pep Guardiola’s side are a long way off their best, it is really difficult to work out what they are trying to do without the ball and the 3-0 win over Manchester United doesn’t mask that. And yet, I could see them picking up a result in North London. They top the xG charts in the top flight this season (8.5) and this match-up is doused with that sweet master against apprentice narrative. Yes, like the lads have already said, if I was forced to pick the outcome of the game my viewpoint might be different but I am trying to pick a bet. I want some bang for my buck and have found enough excuses to take on the favourites.