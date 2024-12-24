Arsenal vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Arsenal start a spell without the injured Bukayo Saka by taking on Ipswich. Joe Townsend is backing them to make light work of his absence.

Kick-off: 20:15 GMT, Thursday TV: Amazon Prime Video Home 1/8 | Draw 7/1 | Away 16/1 Arsenal vs Ipswich odds, form and stats in our match centre Arsenal just can't quite seem to quite get there this season. Each turning point, the latest Gabriel Jesus' five goals in two games seemingly solving the Gunners' intertwined centre-forward/creativity issues, has been met with a setback, in this case a recurrence of Bukayo Saka's troublesome hamstring injury.

He's expected to be out for "many weeks" according to Mikel Arteta, presenting the Arsenal manager with yet another problem to solve. Luckily for Arteta, there is less urgency to find a perfect solution given the standard of their next opponents.

What are the best bets? Only Southampton (38.9) have allowed more than Ipswich's 35.6 expected goals against (xGA) so far this season, with Kieran McKenna's side exactly where they deserve to be in the table according to the data: second from bottom. The Tractor Boys have already conceded four goals on four occasions this term, the latest being a home thrashing by Newcastle last weekend. Without doubt, losing Saka is an enormous blow, but Arsenal supporters will have been encouraged by their side scoring three times after he limped off in the early stages of their 5-1 win at Crystal Palace. In a match where ARSENAL are prohibitively short in the 1X2, as are all the overs markets, but taking the -2 HANDICAP and -3 HANDICAP at 23/20 and 11/4 feels a sensible way to get them onside. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal (-2 handicap) with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Arsenal (-3 handicap) with Sky Bet They have scored 5+ goals on seven occasions in the Premier League in 2024 – the most by a top-flight team since 1960. The Gunners also have a phenomenal recent record against newly-promoted teams at The Emirates, currently on a 12-match winning streak and unbeaten in 41 such matches (W36 D5).

One unavoidable change for Arsenal due to Saka's absence will be at set-pieces. DECLAN RICE is already a regular corner and free-kick taker, but this is likely to now increase further. Since being given more responsibility in dead-ball situations Rice has delivered, becoming one of the leading ASSIST providers in the Premier League. CLICK HERE to back Declan Rice 1+ assists with Sky Bet It's not only at set-pieces the England midfielder is a threat however, with the marauding role afforded to him by Arteta seeing him take up much more advanced positions than we were used to seeing during his days as West Ham captain. Since his role was tweaked in a more obvious way by his manager in late January, Rice has provided 11 assists in 24 appearances, making the 15/4 about him to do so against one of the worst defensive teams in the league enormous value.

