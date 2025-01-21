Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Arsenal are on the cusp of booking their spot in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday would put Mikel Arteta’s side on 16 points, keeping their fate in their own hands heading into the final game.

The Gunners' form has been patchy this month though (W2 D2 L2) and they have failed to keep a clean sheet since the turn of the year. They were knocked out of the FA Cup and trail in their Carabao Cup semi-final with Newcastle 2-0 at the halfway stage.

Injuries to key players have not helped. No sooner had Martin Odegaard returned before Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury and now William Saliba faces a spell on the sidelines.

Despite leading 2-0 against Aston Villa on Saturday, Arsenal had to settle for a point after conceding twice in the final half an hour.

Arteta praised the ‘immense performance’ but the point leaves his side six points behind Liverpool domestically.

According to Opta, Arsenal’s now have only an 8% chance of winning the Premier League title which could prove to be a blessing in disguise, allowing them to focus on European and EFL Cup silverware.

They have been business-like in this competition, particularly at the Emirates, winning all three of their home games without conceding.

Arsenal are 1/10 to win and odds on to score 3+ goals which is why I think the player goalscorer market is worth a visit.