Mikel Arteta

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Tue April 22, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Arsenal to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

BuildABet @ 12/1

  • Arsenal to win
  • Mikel Merino to score anytime
  • Daniel Munoz to commit 2+ fouls
  • Dean Henderson 5+ saves

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 4/11 | Draw 15/4 | Away 7/1

What awkward scheduling for Crystal Palace.

Given Arsenal's participation in the Champions League semi-finals, this gameweek 34 match-up has been moved to the Wednesday before Palace's FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Oliver Glasner

Their weekend opponents, Aston Villa, play Tuesday so have a days extra rest, and both played last midweek too.

Should we expect the Eagles to rotate? It certainly makes sense, but with Arsenal not playing this weekend, the Gunners could go full strength.

There is a scenario after all where Palace win at the Emirates and in turn crown Liverpool as champions. Arsenal will want to avoid that for sure.

What are the best bets?

Across the last four seasons of FA Cup football, non-big-six semi-finalists have appeared seven times and have lost the game before the semi four times.

FA Cup

It comes as no real surprise as it's rare for clubs outside the so called 'big teams' to make it to this stage of the competition, so when they do they want to save themselves for the big game.

That's one reason to strongly fancy the hosts here, who, without a weekend game, will see this as their last opportunity to stay in rhythm ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg next week.

ARSENAL TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS therefore looks a solid proposition.

There is every chance Arsenal race into a lead against a Palace team with one eye on the weekend, before calling off the dogs and cruising.

Defensively the Gunners haven't missed a beat in Gabriel's absence, looking incredibly solid against Real Madrid especially, and they should be able to hold Palace at bay.

Jakub Kiwior
Jakub Kiwior has impressed in Gabriel's absence

Going the other way, Palace showcased at the weekend that they can batten down the hatches and be tough to beat, and they won't want to be hit for five again ahead of the biggest game of their season.

A controlled home win looks on the card, and by taking the under 3.5 goals we boost the price and have all of the favoured scorelines covered (1-0, 2-0, 2-1, 3-0).

Only three of Arsenal's home wins this season have seen four or more goals, with two of those coming against the league's bottom two.

Team news

Bukayo Saka will likely be rested after starting both games last week and took a heavy blow in the win over Ipswich. Ethan Nwaneri could replace him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was rested at the weekend and should be recalled, along with Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber.

Mikel Arteta

Arteta remains without Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori.

As for Palace, they could rotate somewhat with an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday meaning a short turnaround from Wednesday.

Chris Richards will be out for sure after being sent off at the weekend, meaning Nathaniel Clyne will come in to replace him, though Jefferson Lerma could also play centre-back.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are both out for the season, but Glasner has a fully-fit squad otherwise.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr; Mateta

Odds correct at 2150 BST (22/04/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

