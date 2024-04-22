Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer at 3/1 (Unibet)
Arsenal will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses at the Emirates against Chelsea on Tuesday.
The Gunners' defeat against Aston Villa last Sunday was followed by another at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League all but ending their hopes of silverware this term.
Having said that, Mikel Arteta’s side start the week top of the division on goal-difference. Manchester City are the bookies favourites to win the title at 4/7 though, largely because they have a game in hand.
Chelsea’s defeat against City in the FA Cup semi-final ended a run of eight unbeaten. The Blues had slack finishing to blame at Wembley which was odd considering they had netted 26 goals in the eight games since the League Cup final defeat.
With European ambitions of their own to maintain, Mauricio Pochettino will have to get his squad firing here.
COLE PALMER has doubled his Premier League goals tally in his last five appearances.
He netted one against Newcastle, a brace against Burnley, a hat-trick against Manchester United and then four in the 6-0 win over Everton. If this trajectory continues, he will hit five at the Emirates on Tuesday.
At 3/1, backing him to simply SCORE ANYTIME is the play.
With 20 for the campaign, Palmer is neck-and-neck with Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.
Of the top 20 scorers in the league, no player trumps Chelsea’s talisman for minutes per goal (104) or shot conversion (33%).
Palmer’s goalscoring credentials will come under scrutiny in North London against the best defensive side in the division.
Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals (26) and kept the most clean sheets (15) as Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba frequently nullify some of the most prolific strikers in the division.
Nevertheless, Palmer netted in the reverse, at Tottenham and against Manchester City though so is worth a punt at the price.
In between Chelsea’s trips to Wembley, their games have averaged over five goals so expect plenty in North London.
Buakyo Saka has netted 25 goals for club and country this term, and with him also on penalties, his price on Tuesday looks large.
Jurrien Timber is the only confirmed absence for the hosts but Arteta is expected to shuffle his deck nonetheless with Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli expected to be recalled at the expense of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.
As for the visitors, Pochettino may tinker with the side that lost at Wembley on Saturday with Noni Madueke one of those expected to be dropped. Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling are competing to replace him.
Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will start at the base of midfield with Conor Gallagher operating in behind the misfiring Nicolas Jackson.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson
