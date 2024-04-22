Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Arsenal will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses at the Emirates against Chelsea on Tuesday. The Gunners' defeat against Aston Villa last Sunday was followed by another at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League all but ending their hopes of silverware this term. Having said that, Mikel Arteta’s side start the week top of the division on goal-difference. Manchester City are the bookies favourites to win the title at 4/7 though, largely because they have a game in hand. Chelsea’s defeat against City in the FA Cup semi-final ended a run of eight unbeaten. The Blues had slack finishing to blame at Wembley which was odd considering they had netted 26 goals in the eight games since the League Cup final defeat. With European ambitions of their own to maintain, Mauricio Pochettino will have to get his squad firing here.

What are the best bets? COLE PALMER has doubled his Premier League goals tally in his last five appearances. He netted one against Newcastle, a brace against Burnley, a hat-trick against Manchester United and then four in the 6-0 win over Everton. If this trajectory continues, he will hit five at the Emirates on Tuesday. At 3/1, backing him to simply SCORE ANYTIME is the play. CLICK HERE to back Cole Palmer to score anytime with Sky Bet With 20 for the campaign, Palmer is neck-and-neck with Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Of the top 20 scorers in the league, no player trumps Chelsea’s talisman for minutes per goal (104) or shot conversion (33%). Palmer’s goalscoring credentials will come under scrutiny in North London against the best defensive side in the division. Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals (26) and kept the most clean sheets (15) as Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba frequently nullify some of the most prolific strikers in the division. Nevertheless, Palmer netted in the reverse, at Tottenham and against Manchester City though so is worth a punt at the price.

BuildABet @ 10/1 Arsenal to win

Over 3.5 goals

Bukayo Saka to score anytime

Cole Palmer to score anytime CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet In between Chelsea’s trips to Wembley, their games have averaged over five goals so expect plenty in North London. Buakyo Saka has netted 25 goals for club and country this term, and with him also on penalties, his price on Tuesday looks large.

Team news Jurrien Timber is the only confirmed absence for the hosts but Arteta is expected to shuffle his deck nonetheless with Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli expected to be recalled at the expense of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

Jorginho should return to Arsenal's midfield

As for the visitors, Pochettino may tinker with the side that lost at Wembley on Saturday with Noni Madueke one of those expected to be dropped. Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling are competing to replace him. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will start at the base of midfield with Conor Gallagher operating in behind the misfiring Nicolas Jackson.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Match facts Arsenal have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W5 D2), while their current four-game unbeaten run is their longest against the Blues in the league since a 19-game streak between 1995 and 2005.

Chelsea lost this exact fixture 3-1 last season – they’ve not lost consecutive Premier League away games against Arsenal since a run of three between December 2001 and October 2003.

Arsenal lost their first evening kick-off (7pm or later) against Chelsea in the Premier League in March 1993 (0-1), but are since unbeaten in 11 such games against the Blues (W4 D7), winning the last three in a row.

Arsenal lost 2-0 against Aston Villa in their last home game – they last lost consecutive league games at the Emirates in April 2022, and last did so without scoring in November 2020.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W4 D4), scoring at least twice in each of their last six. They last had a longer run without defeat between January and March 2021 (10).

Chelsea have won five of their last eight Premier League London derby matches (D2 L1), having won just one of their previous 10 (D3 L6).

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has never won a Premier League away game against Arsenal, drawing four and losing three of his seven league visits to the Emirates Stadium with Southampton and Spurs.

Since the start of last season, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been involved in more London derby goals in the Premier League than any other player (17 – 8 goals, 9 assists).

Cole Palmer has scored 20 Premier League goals this season, with 10 of these coming in his last five appearances. Only three Chelsea players have ever scored more in a single Premier League campaign – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (23 in both 2000-01 and 2001-02), Frank Lampard (22 in 2009-10) and Didier Drogba (29 in 2009-10).

Cole Palmer has successfully converted all nine penalties he’s taken in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, with only Yaya Touré (11/11) having a better 100% conversion rate in the competition’s history. Only five players have ever netted 10+ penalty goals in a single campaign – Alan Shearer in 1994-95 (10), Andrew Johnson in 2004-05 (11), Frank Lampard in 2009-10 (10), Steven Gerrard in 2013-14 (10) and Luka Milivojevic in 2018-19 (10).