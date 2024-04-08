Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The last time Arsenal made it to this stage of Europe’s premier competition was in the 2009/10 campaign. Arsene Wenger was at the helm, Lord Nicklas Bendtner led the line and Barcelona beat them 6-3 on aggregate as Lionel Messi netted four times in the second leg. Mikel Arteta ended a 14 year absence from the last eight but his side also did it via penalties. Four perfect spot kicks and two saves from David Raya was enough to edge past Porto.

David Raya said: ⛔️⛔️ pic.twitter.com/swbJZbqqnH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024

The next opponent, Bayern Munich, is of a different calibre. The last three duels between Arsenal and Bayern have all ended 5-1 in the German side's favour. With one point separating Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, Arteta will have to continue to balance domestic duty with a continental run. Thomas Tuchel’s side are 16 points off the pace in the Bundesliga, so although they head to the Emirates after back-to-back defeats, this competition is their sole focus for the remainder of the season. How that will impact Bayern, who have lifted the Champions League six times, remains to be seen. Tuchel certainly has the pedigree in this competition, winning it with Chelsea, but with him stepping down at the end of the season will his side rally or go out with a whimper?

What are the best bets? HARRY KANE will be keen to get one over his old rivals. The Englishman is the most prolific scorer in North London derby history, netting 14 times in 19 appearances and at 21/10, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME on Tuesday certainly appeals.

CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet Kane has scored five times in nine starts at the Emirates and although silverware proves elusive, he is having no issues in finding the net in Bavaria. He has scored 38 times this term, six coming in eight Champions League appearances. Goals may be sparse in this fixture after we saw a pragmatic approach from Arsenal in the round of 16 but I am hoping familiarity breeds confidence for Kane on Tuesday.

BuildABet @ 33/1 Bayern Munich to win

Harry Kane to score anytime

Kai Havertz to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Since Arsenal last reached this stage, Bayern have won the competition twice, finished runners up once and reached the semi-finals four times. The visitor's experience could show on Tuesday. Kai Havertz has notched up 11 cards for Arsenal this term, although it means he’ll be suspended in Munich I think he is a great price to add to that tally.

Team news After hobbling off at the Etihad, Bukayo Saka played no part in Arsenal’s win over Luton. The winger with 31 goals contributions this term lasted just over an hour in the 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday but has downplayed speculation of an injury and should start on Tuesday. Arteta could make a couple of changes from the side at the weekend, bringing in Gabriel Martinelli for Jesus on the left and Takehiro Tomiyasu for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are both one booking away from suspension but both will feature from the off at the Emirates. The latter has had a hand in nine goals in as many appearances.

Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta

The visitors are ravaged by injuries. Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Noussair Mazraoui, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Gabriel Marusic, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey and Noel Aseko are all unavailable. Tuchel is expected to name the same side that lost at Heidenheim on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli Bayern: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Match facts Arsenal have lost their last three games against FC Bayern München by the same 5-1 scoreline (all in the UEFA Champions League), which is their joint-biggest margin of defeat in European competition (four goals). The most recent meeting in March 2017 was also Arsenal’s heaviest defeat in any competition at the Emirates Stadium.

This is the fifth UEFA Champions League campaign in which Arsenal and FC Bayern München will meet in the knockout stages, with the German side progressing on all previous four occasions (2004-05, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17 – all in the round of 16).

FC Bayern München have only lost one of their last six away games against English sides in the UEFA Champions League (W4 D1), with their only defeat in that run coming against Manchester City last season. In the three games played in London in the period (v Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea), the German side won all three by an aggregate score of 15-3.

This will be Arsenal’s first game in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League since 2009-10, when they lost 6-3 on aggregate against Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. Indeed, the Gunners have only progressed from two of their seven quarter-final ties in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to date.

FC Bayern München have lost their last two away games in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (0-3 v Manchester City and 0-1 v Lazio); the last time they lost three in a row away from home in the knockout rounds was between April 2009 and April 2010 (defeats to Barcelona, Fiorentina and Manchester United).

Arsenal’s victory over FC Porto last time out ended a run of five straight home defeats in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. The last time they won more than one home game in the knockout rounds in a single season in the competition was in 2008-09 (v Roma and Villarreal), when they went on to reach the semi-finals.

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in seven goals in seven appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season (three goals, four assists), the most of any Arsenal player. The last player to register more combined goals and assists in a single campaign for the club was Alexis Sánchez in 2015-16 (eight –three goals, five assists).

FC Bayern München’s Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal; only netting more against Leicester (20) and Everton (16) in his professional career. Kane has also scored the joint-most goals by a visiting player at the Emirates Stadium (5), along with Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy.

Among players remaining in this season’s competition, Kai Havertz has applied the most high intensity pressures in the UEFA Champions League this term (374). Indeed, he made the most of any player in the game in Arsenal’s second leg triumph over FC Porto in the round of 16 (70). [See next page for more]

FC Bayern München are the team with the most completed dribbles (113) and the best dribble success rate (60%) in the UEFA Champions League this season. Indeed, no player remaining in the 2023-24 tournament has completed more dribbles than Leroy Sané this term (28, level with Kylian Mbappé).