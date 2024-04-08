Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Harry Kane to score anytime at 21/10 (bet365)
The last time Arsenal made it to this stage of Europe’s premier competition was in the 2009/10 campaign. Arsene Wenger was at the helm, Lord Nicklas Bendtner led the line and Barcelona beat them 6-3 on aggregate as Lionel Messi netted four times in the second leg.
Mikel Arteta ended a 14 year absence from the last eight but his side also did it via penalties. Four perfect spot kicks and two saves from David Raya was enough to edge past Porto.
The next opponent, Bayern Munich, is of a different calibre. The last three duels between Arsenal and Bayern have all ended 5-1 in the German side's favour.
With one point separating Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, Arteta will have to continue to balance domestic duty with a continental run.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are 16 points off the pace in the Bundesliga, so although they head to the Emirates after back-to-back defeats, this competition is their sole focus for the remainder of the season.
How that will impact Bayern, who have lifted the Champions League six times, remains to be seen. Tuchel certainly has the pedigree in this competition, winning it with Chelsea, but with him stepping down at the end of the season will his side rally or go out with a whimper?
HARRY KANE will be keen to get one over his old rivals.
The Englishman is the most prolific scorer in North London derby history, netting 14 times in 19 appearances and at 21/10, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME on Tuesday certainly appeals.
Kane has scored five times in nine starts at the Emirates and although silverware proves elusive, he is having no issues in finding the net in Bavaria.
He has scored 38 times this term, six coming in eight Champions League appearances.
Goals may be sparse in this fixture after we saw a pragmatic approach from Arsenal in the round of 16 but I am hoping familiarity breeds confidence for Kane on Tuesday.
Since Arsenal last reached this stage, Bayern have won the competition twice, finished runners up once and reached the semi-finals four times. The visitor's experience could show on Tuesday.
Kai Havertz has notched up 11 cards for Arsenal this term, although it means he’ll be suspended in Munich I think he is a great price to add to that tally.
After hobbling off at the Etihad, Bukayo Saka played no part in Arsenal’s win over Luton. The winger with 31 goals contributions this term lasted just over an hour in the 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday but has downplayed speculation of an injury and should start on Tuesday.
Arteta could make a couple of changes from the side at the weekend, bringing in Gabriel Martinelli for Jesus on the left and Takehiro Tomiyasu for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back.
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are both one booking away from suspension but both will feature from the off at the Emirates. The latter has had a hand in nine goals in as many appearances.
The visitors are ravaged by injuries.
Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Noussair Mazraoui, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Gabriel Marusic, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey and Noel Aseko are all unavailable.
Tuchel is expected to name the same side that lost at Heidenheim on Saturday.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Bayern: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
