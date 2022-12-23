League leaders Arsenal welcome West Ham in the Premier League on Boxing Day. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bet.

To get back into the domestic swing of things, I needed a look at the top flight table to refresh my memory and did a double take when I saw who was five points clear at the top. Arsenal, remember? According to the bookies pricing, the Gunners are not fancied to be there come May with Manchester City 1/2 to pip them title. Mikel Arteta's side went into the World Cup break in great form though, winning three on the spin and scoring a combined total of eight against Wolves, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest without conceding. In fact, the North Londoners have only tasted defeat once this season, at Old Trafford, putting three past fellow big boys Liverpool and local rivals Tottenham on their crusade to domestic success.

Their title hopes were handed a devastating blow as Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury in Qatar, keeping him sidelined until February. The Brazilian has excelled since moving to the Emirates from Etihad in the summer, having a direct hand in 11 goals prior to the mid-season break. Without him, the Gunners look light upfront and questions remain over if Eddie Nketiah can fill that void up top. In terms of attacking output, Jesus has had a direct hand in 30% of Arsenals league goals, he tops their charts for shots per game (3.6) and is amongst their front runners for dribbles (1.9), key passes (1.6) and fouls drawn (2.7). With him yet to miss a league match, it remains to be seen how is absence will effect Arteta's side and tactics.

I think the visit of London rivals West Ham will pose some problems. This is the first time in 15 years that the Gunners have sat at the top of the tree going into Christmas, they are gunning for their first title in 20 years. Arteta for all his tactical depth, does lack experience, especially in comparison to his opposite number here, and with his number 9 unavailable his side could misfire. It is also worth noting that the Hammers have been desperately unlucky this campaign, underperforming their xG total by over 10 goals. Despite winning the xG battle against Forest, Spurs, Southampton and Everton, David Moyes side picked up just two points. WHU also generated an xG of 4.86 against Leicester, Manchester United and Liverpool, yet failed to score a single goal across those four and a half hours of football.

