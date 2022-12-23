Sporting Life
West Ham's Tomas Soucek

Arsenal v West Ham tips : Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:14 · FRI December 23, 2022

League leaders Arsenal welcome West Ham in the Premier League on Boxing Day. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt West Ham double chance at 17/10 (10bet)

To get back into the domestic swing of things, I needed a look at the top flight table to refresh my memory and did a double take when I saw who was five points clear at the top.

Arsenal, remember?

According to the bookies pricing, the Gunners are not fancied to be there come May with Manchester City 1/2 to pip them title.

Mikel Arteta's side went into the World Cup break in great form though, winning three on the spin and scoring a combined total of eight against Wolves, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest without conceding.

In fact, the North Londoners have only tasted defeat once this season, at Old Trafford, putting three past fellow big boys Liverpool and local rivals Tottenham on their crusade to domestic success.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday/Boxing Day

TV Channel: Amazon Prime

Arsenal 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | West Ham 11/2

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Their title hopes were handed a devastating blow as Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury in Qatar, keeping him sidelined until February.

The Brazilian has excelled since moving to the Emirates from Etihad in the summer, having a direct hand in 11 goals prior to the mid-season break.

Without him, the Gunners look light upfront and questions remain over if Eddie Nketiah can fill that void up top.

In terms of attacking output, Jesus has had a direct hand in 30% of Arsenals league goals, he tops their charts for shots per game (3.6) and is amongst their front runners for dribbles (1.9), key passes (1.6) and fouls drawn (2.7).

With him yet to miss a league match, it remains to be seen how is absence will effect Arteta's side and tactics.

I think the visit of London rivals West Ham will pose some problems.

This is the first time in 15 years that the Gunners have sat at the top of the tree going into Christmas, they are gunning for their first title in 20 years.

Arteta for all his tactical depth, does lack experience, especially in comparison to his opposite number here, and with his number 9 unavailable his side could misfire.

It is also worth noting that the Hammers have been desperately unlucky this campaign, underperforming their xG total by over 10 goals.

Despite winning the xG battle against Forest, Spurs, Southampton and Everton, David Moyes side picked up just two points.

WHU also generated an xG of 4.86 against Leicester, Manchester United and Liverpool, yet failed to score a single goal across those four and a half hours of football.

West Ham

Desperately unlucky.

With that in mind, I think siding with the visitors and backing WEST HAM DOUBLE CHANCE is worth a punt here.

Arsenal v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt West Ham double chance at 17/10 (10bet)

Score prediction: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

Odds correct at 845 GMT (23/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

