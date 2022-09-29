The north London derby gets the post-international break Premier League action underway, and Jake Osgathorpe is on hand to preview the game and provide best bets,

Top of the table Arsenal - yes it still sounds weird - host their bitter north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates, with the visitors just a point behind the Gunners. Both teams have been impressive so far this season, performing like serious contenders, meaning we will be in for a high-quality game on Saturday. Arsenal have been sensational at home over the last season and a bit, averaging an eye-catching 2.30 xGF and 0.99 xGA per game across their last 22 home league matches.

That level of process means that it is rare that I oppose Arsenal when at home, but Spurs have shown that they are formidable travellers under Antonio Conte. Tottenham have lost just three of 16 on the road since the Italian took over, creating plenty of good chances on a regular basis (1.79 xGF per away game). That, coupled with their overall season-to-season improvement, has me wanting to swerve the Gunners at a short enough price, though just looking at the two team's respective attacking figures when playing home and away suggests we could be in for a high-scoring, entertaining game. In fairness, that shouldn't come as a surprise in this fixture, with five of the last six head-to-head's breaching the Over 2.5 Goal mark, but the value in both the goal market and BTTS market have long gone, so we must pivot and head to the goalscorer market.

HARRY KANE is the record goalscorer in this fixture with 13, and I simply cannot leave him unbacked at a price of 9/5 to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet The England captain already has six league goals to his name, and is back to the underlying levels we saw from him prior to a dip under Nuno Espirito Santo, averaging 0.64 xG/95. With an open, chance-laden game anticipated, the Spurs frontman will get a few opportunities to add to his north London derby tally, and for anyone thinking Conte will look to keep things tight, it's worth noting that in his five games away at fellow big six sides since arriving, there have been 18 goals. Kane looks the value play on Saturday.

