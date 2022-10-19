Sporting Life
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal v PSV tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
10:09 · WED October 19, 2022

Arsenal are rolling in all competitions, and they welcome PSV in the Europa League on Thursday. Jake Osgathorpe has the best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Arsenal to win and BTTS at 9/5 (Betfair, Boylesports, William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet latest sign up offer -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-50-fb?sba_promo=ACQB10G50F&dcmp=BAC_SL_ACQ_B10G50F&aff=688

This is a fairly big game in Group A of the Europa League, with Arsenal currently two points clear of PSV as they welcome the Dutch side to the Emirates.

Victory for the hosts would all but secure top spot and safe passage to the quarter finals of the competition, though defeat would mean they would have to get a result in Eindhoven or hope for a PSV slip-up.

The way in which the Gunners have gone about their business this season has been excellent, and at home, it really is hard to oppose Mikel Arteta's side, even if he rings the changes once again.

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Arsenal 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | PSV 19/4

PSV are to be taken seriously though, with the Dutch side boasting some excellent players, particularly in forward areas.

Eindhoven are just one point behind Ajax in the Eredivisie and have averaged 2.69 xGF per game, highlighting their attacking power.

In Europe, they have generated 2.00 xGF per game, so I think they can cause Arsenal a few more defensive issues than the two weaker teams in the group have (Bodo/Glimt and Zurich).

That could especially be the case should Arteta rotate as he has so far in this competition, but Arsenal's home form and process is hard to overlook, meaning an ARSENAL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the selection.

The Gunners have won every home game this season across domestic and European matches, with this bet landing in five of six. The strength of PSV's attack and the slightly weakened Arsenal XI should mean we get a good run for our money.

Arsenal v PSV best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Arsenal to win and BTTS at 9/5 (Betfair, Boylesports, William Hill)

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct at 1010 BST (19/10/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS