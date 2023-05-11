A 'Super Sunday' clash that could live up to its name as Arsenal host Brighton, and Tom Carnduff has found value in a goalscorer.

From a 6-0 win to a 5-1 loss in the space of two weeks, with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United wedged in between, it's fair to say it's been a wild period for Brighton fans in their quest to secure European football. In a weird way, that hammering by Everton is perhaps the ideal reality check needed ahead of a tough week. The Seagulls travel to Newcastle after Sunday's visit to the Emirates. I'm not sure if we can suggest complacency but it's a timely reminder that the job isn't done as they look for that top six finish. Whether they can get a result here is unclear, but a positive performance is required with a strong end to the campaign required.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Arsenal 8/11 | Draw 3/1 | Brighton 10/3

Manchester City are the only Premier League team to win at the Emirates this season, while three others have avoided defeat. The positive for Brighton is that two of those were Brentford and Newcastle - others who sit in the top half. A concern though will be that they largely gain their points against bottom half teams, but they have gained points at Liverpool and Manchester United, albeit the latter coming under Graham Potter. They have been scoring in the tougher games though, with one away at Manchester City and two in the home defeat with Arsenal. They also found the net as they lost at Tottenham and there were three at Anfield. They have the quality to find a way through, and at a best price of 22/1, it's worth an each-way play on PASCAL GROSS TO SCORE FIRST. CLICK HERE to back Pascal Gross to score first with Sky Bet While a lot of the Brighton focus has been on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Solly March, Gross has been having a really good season of his own with plenty of direct goal involvement.

He's found the net eight times in the league, with a total of 32 shots and 5.27 xG across 31 appearances. A positive is that these have come across differing positions so it doesn't matter if he's in midfield or playing right-back. Gross has registered at least one shot in six of his last seven league outings, with two or more coming in four of those. He scored a brace in that 6-0 battering of Wolves at the end of April. This is a Brighton side who average the most shots per game in the Premier League this season (16.3), with their on target rate of 6.2 also putting them top of this tally. Arsenal are the division's highest shot takers in home games, meaning this should be an entertaining contest. The value comes in backing GROSS to strike on Sunday.

Arsenal v Brighton best bets and score prediction 1pt e.w. Pascal Gross to score first at 22/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99) Score prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1045 BST (11/05/23)