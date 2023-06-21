The Gunners are aiming to add to the squad that manager Mikel Arteta led to second place in the Premier League last season.

Rice emerged as a top target earlier this year, but the PA news agency understands a move for Havertz could also now be close to fruition.

The 24-year-old has hit 19 Premier League goals in 91 appearances for the Blues, but could be set to move across London and link up with the Gunners.

It is believed a new bid has yet to be lodged for Havertz, but the difference in valuation between the clubs is close.

West Ham on Tuesday knocked back a second offer for Rice, which would have made the England midfielder Arsenal’s all-time record signing.

The structure of add-ons to Arsenal’s bid is believed to be the issue for West Ham, who are keen to stick to their guns and receive £100million for their skipper.

Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax.