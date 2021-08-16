Jonas Eidevall’s side are the only English side left in the competition after finishing runners-up in their group.

Arsenal edged out Hoffenheim on a superior head-to-head record and face German opposition again in Wolfsburg, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2014.

The London side, who lost to Wolfsburg in the semi-finals in 2012-13, are the only English winners of the tournament having lifted the trophy in 2007.