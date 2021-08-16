Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard and Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale

Norway international Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And the 22-year-old has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.