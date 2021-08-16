Sporting Life
Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard have joined Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard have joined Arsenal

Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard and Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale

By Sporting Life
18:58 · FRI August 20, 2021

Arsenal have completed the permanent signings of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Norway international Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And the 22-year-old has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

Ramsdale, 23, was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad and has represented his country at all levels from under-18 to under-21.

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, at which point Aaron will be available for Sunday’s match against Chelsea,” Arsenal said in a statement on the club website.

It has been reported that Arsenal agreed to a potential £30million deal for Ramsdale – an initial £24m, with a possible further £6m in add-ons – for the Stoke-born goalkeeper.

Speaking on Friday before the signing was confirmed, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Ramsdale: “I think they (fans) are going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has as a goalkeeper and what he’s going to offer.

“I think he’s a young goalkeeper, but he’s got huge, huge potential."

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

