Arsenal sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in deal worth £31 million

Arsenal have signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in a move worth £31million in total.

The Spanish international has signed a 'long term' contract at the Emirates with the Gunners paying an initial £27million to get the deal done. He becomes Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the completion of a permanent deal for David Raya and the signing of Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori for £40million.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Mikel Merino 🇪🇸

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told arsenal.com. "He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. "Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality." The 28-year-old previously had a spell in England with Newcastle in 2018 before he joined Real Sociedad, where he won the Copa del Rey two years later. He has earned 28 caps for the Spain national team and was a part of the squad which won the European Championships this summer, beating England 2-1 in the final.