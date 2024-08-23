Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mikel Merino

Arsenal sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in deal worth £31 million

By Alex James
15:59 · TUE August 27, 2024

Arsenal have signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in a move worth £31million in total.

The Spanish international has signed a 'long term' contract at the Emirates with the Gunners paying an initial £27million to get the deal done.

He becomes Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the completion of a permanent deal for David Raya and the signing of Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori for £40million.

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told arsenal.com.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.

"Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

The 28-year-old previously had a spell in England with Newcastle in 2018 before he joined Real Sociedad, where he won the Copa del Rey two years later.

He has earned 28 caps for the Spain national team and was a part of the squad which won the European Championships this summer, beating England 2-1 in the final.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS