Stan and Josh Kroenke “remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club

Arsenal’s owners remain “100 per cent committed” to the club and will not entertain offers following reports Spotify founder Daniel Ek was considering a takeover bid.

Swedish billionaire Ek last week sent a tweet saying he would be interested in purchasing the Premier League club, which is owned by Stan Kroenke through his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) business.

“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club,” read a KSE statement.

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal *and are not selling* any stake in the club. “We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for a breakaway European Super League before quickly withdrawing from the process, sparking fresh protests against Kroenke’s ownership.

Thousands of supporters marched on the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday’s Premier League defeat to Everton.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this. Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke Kroenke, Sports & Entertainment,” concluded the statement.