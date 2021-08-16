Arsenal next manager odds: Mikel Arteta 5/2 to be next Premier League manager sacked

The Gunners lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford, who announced their arrival in style thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

Arteta was already under pressure before the campaign had even started, having led Arsenal to a lowly eighth-placed finish last term, ensuring this season would be the North-London club’s first without European football since 1995/96.

The loss to Brentford has seen the Spaniard’s odds of being shown the door slashed to 5/2 with Sky Bet, having been an unlikely 9/1 to be the first to go before the start of the season.