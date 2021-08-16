Sporting Life
Arsenal next manager odds: Mikel Arteta 5/2 to be next Premier League manager sacked

By Sporting Life
17:22 · MON August 16, 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has emerged as the new frontrunner to be the first Premier League manager to leave their post after his side's disastrous start to the season.

The Gunners lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford, who announced their arrival in style thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

Arteta was already under pressure before the campaign had even started, having led Arsenal to a lowly eighth-placed finish last term, ensuring this season would be the North-London club’s first without European football since 1995/96.

The loss to Brentford has seen the Spaniard’s odds of being shown the door slashed to 5/2 with Sky Bet, having been an unlikely 9/1 to be the first to go before the start of the season.

Next Premier League manager to leave their post (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Mikel Arteta - 5/2
  • Xisco Munoz - 6/1
  • Patrick Vieira - 7/1
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl 8/1
  • Steve Bruce - 8/1
The prices for potential replacements have also shortened over the weekend, with Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers still the favourite to be the next permanent manager at the Emirates at 13/5 with Paddy Power.

The Northern Irishman was 3/1 with the same bookies last week.

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also remains in the running at 9/2, as does current Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri at 5/1.

