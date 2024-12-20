Arsenal handed Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Newcastle, Tottenham face Liverpool

With Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool already through to the last-four stage, Spurs booked their spot in the draw with a chaotic 4-3 home win over Manchester United on Thursday.

And the north London side have been rewarded with a two-legged clash against Arne Slot’s Premier League table toppers.

The opening leg will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Arsenal also handed home advantage for their first leg, in the week of January 6.

The return fixtures will be played on the week commencing February 3. The final will take place on March 16.