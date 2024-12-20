Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Andy Robertson with the Carabao Cup

Arsenal handed Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Newcastle, Tottenham face Liverpool

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri December 20, 2024 · 9 min ago

Arsenal will take on Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, with Tottenham facing Liverpool for a place in the showpiece at Wembley.

With Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool already through to the last-four stage, Spurs booked their spot in the draw with a chaotic 4-3 home win over Manchester United on Thursday.

And the north London side have been rewarded with a two-legged clash against Arne Slot’s Premier League table toppers.

The opening leg will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Arsenal also handed home advantage for their first leg, in the week of January 6.

The return fixtures will be played on the week commencing February 3. The final will take place on March 16.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS