Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Arsenal players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg match at the Emirates

Arsenal beat Porto on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
23:04 · TUE March 12, 2024

David Raya saved two penalties as Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 in a shoot-out to reach their first Champions League quarter-final in 14 years.

Leandro Trossard’s first-half strike cancelled out a first-leg deficit but Mikel Arteta’s side then struggled to create chances to win the game as the tie finished 1-1 on aggregate.

All four of Arsenal’s penalty takers were faultless as Raya kept out spot-kicks from Wendell and Galeno to take the Premier League leaders past the last-16 stage for the first time since 2010.

As a player, Arteta suffered four straight defeats in this round of the competition but – having ended Arsenal’s seven-year Champions League exile – he has now guided his side into the final eight.

They could yet face rivals Manchester City, with the draw made on Friday, but for now they will be happy to have banished painful memories of defeats at this stage down the years – with seven consecutive exits in this round under Arsene Wenger.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski’s late goal saw Barcelona through to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Napoli.

Lewandowski’s 83rd-minute effort ended the Italians’ resistance at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium with Barca progressing 4-2 on aggregate.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo