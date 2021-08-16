Alexandre Lacazette struck with the last kick of the game as Arsenal earned a point against Crystal Palace and prevented Patrick Vieira winning on his return to the club.

The Frenchman won three Premier League titles and captained the Gunners during their unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ campaign and his name rang around the Emirates Stadium before and after a thrilling 2-2 draw (xG 2.15 - 0.59). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead early on but from then on Palace were arguably the better side as Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard struck in the second half to seemingly win the game – only for substitute Lacazette to level at the death. Vieira did not have talisman Wilfried Zaha, absent through illness, available but came close to recording a win against the club where he spent nine years. He never graced the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal red and would not taste victory here, dropping to his haunches as Lacazette’s effort prevented the Eagles from leapfrogging Arsenal in the table. For Mikel Arteta, while this was a hard-fought point it is another step backwards after three successive wins had seemingly got their stuttering campaign back on track.

🔴 Arsenal - 2 (2.15 xG)

🦅 Crystal Palace - 2 (0.59 xG)



⏱ The Gunners won the xG battle & Alexandre Lacazette's late goal denies Patrick Vieira on his return to north London.#ARSCRY #AFC #CPFC pic.twitter.com/RIbs5QdlxN — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 18, 2021

Vieira’s warm welcome lasted all of eight minutes as Arsenal hit the front. The hosts opened the scoring through Aubameyang, who was alert to tap home at the back post after goalkeeper Vicente Guaita had palmed away a curling shot from the recalled Nicolas Pepe. That would not lead to the floodgates opening, however, as Palace responded well to falling behind. Benteke had come in for Zaha and wanted a penalty after being crowded out in the box before later shooting low at Aaron Ramsdale. James McArthur was arguably lucky to only escape with a booking after a rash kick to the back of Bukayo Saka’s calf as the half wore on. Vieira’s side grew more and more into the contest and Ramsdale was at full stretch to save a Conor Gallagher strike with the last kick of the half. Saka did not emerge after the break as he was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga, most likely as a result of the kick from McArthur but also as Arteta added more steel to his midfield. Thomas Partey saw an effort fly just wide as Arsenal attempted to start the second half in similar fashion – but instead they were pegged back moments later.

✅ Crystal Palace or draw v Arsenal at 17/10



👏 Correctly called by @JakePearson_SL in last week's Beat the Market - excellent shout!



Check out this week's column here 👉 https://t.co/NTnmOeJjHz#ARSCRY #CPFC https://t.co/dwFiIeEY7Y — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 18, 2021