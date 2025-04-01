Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Bukayo Saka scores on his return from injury

The Gunners were in complete control throughout, and took the lead through stand-in striker Mikel Merino after 37 minutes.

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri provided the assist as he continues to impress, and the Gunners went into the half-time break 1-0 up having limited their visitors to just two shots equating to 0.03 xG.

Arsenal continued to boss proceedings in the second half, and Saka was introduced for Nwaneri in the 66th minute, and it didn't take him long to make his mark.

Seven minutes was all it took for Saka to strike and put the game to bed.

Fulham huffed and puffed and did grab a consolation late on through Rodrigo Muniz, but it was the second successive game in which the Cottagers have been out-classed.

They remain eighth, while Arsenal stay second but close the gap on Liverpool to nine points.

The evening wasn't all positive for Mikel Arteta though, as his side lost Gabriel after just 16 minutes to injury, while Jurrien Timber was also withdrawn in the second half with a knock.

Hardly ideal ahead with a Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid getting under way next midweek.