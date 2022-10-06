Nketiah, yet to start in the Premier League this season, grabbed his second goal in two European appearances.

Then defender Holding, who has been on the pitch for just two minutes in the league this term, headed a second before Vieira tapped in a late third to make it two wins from two for Mikel Arteta’s men in Group A.

Glimt had stunned Roma 6-1 in the group stage, and knocked out Celtic, on their way to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals last season.

But their evening in north London did not get off to the best of starts when their bus got stuck on a tight bend in the narrow streets surrounding the stadium, forcing the players to get off and walk the rest of the way.

But once the match started it was Arsenal who were strolling to a comfortable victory.