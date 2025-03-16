Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: Merino nods Gunners past Chelsea; Man Utd earn three points

Mikel Merino’s clever header in the 19th minute settled a London derby that will not live long in the memory, the stand-in number nine looping Martin Odegaard’s corner in at the far post as Mikel Arteta’s side rekindled memories from earlier in the season of their effectiveness and cunning at set-pieces.

Chelsea, playing for the first time in the league without the injured Cole Palmer, were by contrast completely bereft of ideas, the slow, timorous approach that has characterised recent nervy wins lacking the bite to trouble Arsenal who had little problem keeping the ball from them.

It is now four wins from the last 13 in the league for Enzo Maresca’s fourth-placed side who continue to stumble through their bid to reach the Champions League.

Arsenal were the better side virtually from the beginning.

Early in the first half, Jurrien Timber muscled Marc Cucurella off the ball and squared it for Leandro Trossard whose close-range effort was blocked by Wesley Fofana before goalkeeper Robert Sanchez showed an unnerving lack of confidence with a wild, limp-wristed swipe.

Declan Rice drilled an effort half a yard wide of Sanchez’s post as Arsenal began to box Chelsea in, then Sanchez flew from his goal to swat a cross back towards danger, but Trossard blasted wide on the half-volley.

It had been a thoroughly one-sided opening 20 minutes and Arsenal capped it with the goal their enterprise merited. Odegaard’s corner was whipped towards the six-yard box where Merino manoeuvred across Reece James and stooped to flick an intelligent, looping header back over his own shoulder and in.

Arsenal had tormented Chelsea with their high energy and expansive width. By contrast, Maresca’s side had not yet had a touch in the opposition box by the time they went 1-0 down.

The visitors finally mounted an attack in earnest in the 36th minute. After Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku had had shots blocked, Cucurella went for the spectacular, unleashing a thumping volley that squeezed through David Raya’s grasp and dropped inches wide, to the goalkeeper’s considerable relief.

The matter of whom to play in goal has become a preoccupying issue for Maresca.

Few of his selections have invited greater scrutiny than which of the error-prone pair of Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen should get the nod, and around the hour mark Sanchez went some of the way towards repaying the faith shown by the head coach in restoring him to the side.

Gabriel Martinelli’s cross to the far post was pinpoint, and arriving to meet it with a crisp, first-time instep was Merino, guiding it firmly goalwards only to be denied by superb reflexes from Sanchez, who instinctively threw out an arm and palmed the ball away from on the line.

Big win for Man Utd at Leicester

Manchester United capped off a good week by running out comfortable 3-0 victors at Leicester.

Ruben Amorim's side beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on Tuesday, and claimed a crucial three points just a few days later as captain Bruno Fernandes stole the show with a wonderful all-round display.

Fernandes assisted Rasmus Højlund as United led mid-way through the first half, and then fed Alejandro Garnacho who found the bottom corner to double the visitors' advantage.

There was no way back for Leicester from that point and Fernandes duly signed off in style, putting the finishing touches to a late United break with a gorgeous curled effort from just outside the box which left Mads Hermansen with no chance.

