Arsenal 0-1 PSG: Ousmane Dembele goal gives PSG a first leg lead

Ousmane Dembele's early goal was decisive at the Emirates, as Arsenal lost 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG.

The Gunners, who breezed past Real Madrid in the quarters, were silenced early doors, with Dembele's left-footed strike giving Les Parisiens the lead after just four minutes. There were very few chances for the following 20 minutes as the teams were feeling each other out, with Arsenal especially wary of PSG in transition.

The Gunners created their first efforts from set-pieces, but just before half-time they had a great opportunity to equalise. For the first time in the match Arsenal had managed to break PSG's lines and sent Gabriel Martinelli through with only Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat, but the big Italian goalkeeper came up trumps to keep him out.

Gabriel Martinelli is denied an equaliser by an excellent Donnarumma save 🙌#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/yful49ZWaw — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 29, 2025

The Gunners had the ball in the net early in the second half as Mikel Merino headed in a Declan Rice free-kick, but VAR ruled it out for offside, but the hosts were in the ascendancy. And only seven minutes later Arsenal had another glorious opportunity to score, again breaking the lines and sending Leandro Trossard through only for him to also be thwarted by a brilliant save from Donnarumma.

Donnarumma with ANOTHER incredible save! 🤯#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/sRODYgVRwu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 29, 2025