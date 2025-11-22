Menu icon
Arne Slot
Arne Slot

Arne Slot's 50th Premier League game in charge of Liverpool ends in thumping 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat November 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 3-0 in Arne Slot's 50th Premier League game in charge as the title-holders suffered another chastening defeat.

It's now six losses in seven in the league for Liverpool and Slot is under increasing pressure with his side stranded in 11th place with just 18 points from 12 matches.

All three Forest goals came from set-pieces, first Murillo firing home after a corner then Nicolò Savona doing likewise the other side of half-time, before a late goal from Morgan Gibbs-White ended all hopes of a fightback.

Liverpool did create chances but the best of them fell to defender Milos Kerkez as summer signing Alexander Isak produced a listless display before being withdrawn midway through the second half.

Slot's changes failed to have the desired effect and it was Forest who ended the stronger, Gibbs-White capping a fine display with a goal as he looks for a way back into the England set-up.

As for Liverpool, rivals Everton could leapfrog them on Monday night and if they don't do so by winning at Old Trafford, then Manchester United will move further clear of them instead.

