Arne Slot tastes victory at Anfield while Chelsea run riot at Wolves

Following last weekend’s opening-day success at Ipswich, the Dutch coach’s maiden home game went fully to plan with Luis Diaz’s fine first-half finish capping a fine breakaway move to hand the home side the lead.

Mohamed Salah, who marked his 350th game for the club during last weekend’s win at Portman Road, netted his second goal of the season after the break, clipping the ball home with his left foot as Liverpool maintained their perfect start under Slot to move fourth in the table.

Chelsea recovered from defeat to Manchester City in emphatic fashion as they hit six goals past Wolves at Molineux with Noni Madueke scoring a hat-trick.

The 6-2 victory was welcome relief for head coach Enzo Maresca, who had faced questions this week about the club’s recruitment policy, with a number of senior players having been sent to train separately from the first team in an attempt to manage a bloated squad.

Nicolas Jackson gave the visitors the lead in the second minute, nodding in at the back post from a Cole Palmer corner, before Matheus Cunha pegged the visitors back following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s dizzying run.

Palmer netted his first of the season to make it 2-1, lobbing goalkeeper Jose Sa from 30 yards, but still Chelsea could not hold their lead as new signing Jorgen Strand Larsen opened his Wolves account before half-time to draw his side level.

After the interval, Madueke took control, following up his first goal of the season in the Conference League win over Servette on Thursday to score three times in 15 minutes, each time assisted by Palmer to finish low on the angle into the corner of Sa’s goal.

New signing Joao Felix, making his second Chelsea debut, added a sixth late on to give Maresca a memorable first Premier League game on the road.

Bournemouth were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after Dango Ouattara’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time was ruled out by VAR for handball.

The striker appeared to have headed in at the death to snatch victory for Andoni Iraola’s side but replays suggested the ball had gone in off his upper arm, as the home side’s celebrations were cut short.

Earlier, Anthony Gordon had equalised with a close-range finish, cancelling out Marcus Tavernier’s first-half goal finished off from Antoine Semenyo’s ball into the box.