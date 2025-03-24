Any Other Bets: World Cup qualifying and EFL tips for March 24-26

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers & League Two Monday 1pt Razvan Marin to score anytime in San Marino vs Romania (19:45) at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Tuesday 2pts Port Vale to beat Barrow (19:30) at evens (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pts Kadeem Harris to score anytime in Carlisle vs MK Dons (19:45) at 9/2 (bet365) More bets to appear here... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

👕 13 games

⚽️ 8 goals



Răzvan Marin has had an incredible 2024 🔥🇷🇴#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/IOkj9NZsP1 — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) December 11, 2024

Razvan Marin, not to be confused with Marius Marin, netted twice in four appearances at the Euros in the summer and six times in five Nations League C appearances. He scored a brace against Cyprus and got a goal in each of his two appearances against Lithuania, against Kosovo and the reverse against Cyprus. Marin takes penalties too, with five of his last eight goals from the spot. Odds correct at 1245 GMT (24/03/25)

Port Vale vs Barrow Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Home 10/11 | Draw 21/10 | Away 14/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Carlisle vs MK Dons Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 13/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 9/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill A spot alongside Jimmy Glass in Cumbrian folklore awaits Mark Hughes if he can pull off the great escape. Carlisle beat Bromley 2-1 on Saturday and another victory against MK Dons in midweek could move them to within four points of safety with eight games to go. For now, Hughes is more interested in replicating Saturday's performance after securing his first home win on the weekend.

KADEEM HARRIS hit the woodwork twice against Bromley, taking four shots in total and racking up an xG of 1.37. Harris has started all nine league games under Hughes and had at least one shot on six occasions, racking up an xG of 1.94 without finding the net. At 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME I fancy his fortunes to change here - some firms have the same angle at 14/5. CLICK HERE to back Kadeem Harris to score anytime with Sky Bet MK Dons have only kept one league clean sheet on the road this season and only Newport (39) and Tranmere (36) have conceded more away goals than their 35. Odds correct at 1415 GMT (24/03/25)