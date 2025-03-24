Any Other Bets: World Cup qualifying and EFL tips for March 24-26

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers & League Two
Monday
1pt Razvan Marin to score anytime in San Marino vs Romania (19:45) at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
Tuesday
2pts Port Vale to beat Barrow (19:30) at evens (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pts Kadeem Harris to score anytime in Carlisle vs MK Dons (19:45) at 9/2 (bet365)
More bets to appear here...
San Marino vs Romania
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Monday
- Home 33/1 | Draw 14/1 | Away 1/50
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Monday's trip to San Marino provides Romania with the perfect opportunity to rectify a disappointing start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Romania were wasteful in their defeat to Bosnia on Friday, failing to score from 15 shots and an xG of 1.80.
They are expected to be amongst the goals in Serravalle though, Sky Bet have them at 4/9 to score 3+ goals.
It is the goalscorer market which appeals where RAZVAN MARIN is available at 13/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Razvan Marin, not to be confused with Marius Marin, netted twice in four appearances at the Euros in the summer and six times in five Nations League C appearances.
He scored a brace against Cyprus and got a goal in each of his two appearances against Lithuania, against Kosovo and the reverse against Cyprus. Marin takes penalties too, with five of his last eight goals from the spot.
Odds correct at 1245 GMT (24/03/25)
Port Vale vs Barrow
- Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday
- Home 10/11 | Draw 21/10 | Away 14/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
PORT VALE’s 1-0 win over Morecambe means they have only lost one League Two game since the turn of the year (W7 D6).
Their form at Vale Park has been brilliant all season, only losing twice. Doncaster beat them 3-2 in August and Walsall - who were flying at the time, won 1-0 in December.
The Valiants last two victories have come to nil, they have only conceded 14 times on their own patch this term and have kept clean sheets in eight of their 18 home games.
Tuesday’s visitors Barrow have picked up since Andy Whing took charge (W2 D2 L2) and are unbeaten across their last four games.
Darren Moore’s men will have to be wary but the price about a home WIN is simply too big.
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (24/03/25)
Carlisle vs MK Dons
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 13/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 9/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
A spot alongside Jimmy Glass in Cumbrian folklore awaits Mark Hughes if he can pull off the great escape.
Carlisle beat Bromley 2-1 on Saturday and another victory against MK Dons in midweek could move them to within four points of safety with eight games to go.
For now, Hughes is more interested in replicating Saturday's performance after securing his first home win on the weekend.
KADEEM HARRIS hit the woodwork twice against Bromley, taking four shots in total and racking up an xG of 1.37.
Harris has started all nine league games under Hughes and had at least one shot on six occasions, racking up an xG of 1.94 without finding the net.
At 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME I fancy his fortunes to change here - some firms have the same angle at 14/5.
MK Dons have only kept one league clean sheet on the road this season and only Newport (39) and Tranmere (36) have conceded more away goals than their 35.
Odds correct at 1415 GMT (24/03/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.