Any Other Bets: World Cup qualifier tips for March 22

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers
1.5pt double Czechia and North Macedonia to win to nil vs Faroe Islands and Liechtenstien at 29/20 (BetVictor)
2.5pts Erling Haaland to score anytime in Moldova vs Norway (17:00) at 4/5 (Unibet)
1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime in Moldova vs Norway (17:00) at 19/5 (Unibet)
0.5pts Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick in Moldova vs Norway (17:00) at 15/1 (Unibet)
More tips to follow...
Win to nil double
- Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia and Czechia vs Faroe Islands
- Kick-off time: 14:00 and 19:45 GMT, Saturday
Jake Osgathorpe
A rare double tipped here, but the prices of both CZECHIA and NORTH MACEDONIA TO WIN TO NIL are worth combining against poor opposition.
North Macedonia head to Liechtenstein on the back of a successful Nations League campaign in which they won five of an unbeaten six and conceded just once - all against teams at or above Liechtenstein's level.
The minnows have lost 27 of a winless last 30 competitive internationals, while they have failed to score in 16 of their last 18 competitive home matches.
Czechia welcome the Faroe Islands having also played out a successful Nations League campaign, winning their group and earning promotion to League A.
The Faroe Islands continue to struggle against top opposition, losing all of their last 13 away matches against sides ranked inside the top 80 in FIFA's World Rankings, failing to score in 10 of those including all of the last eight. They've played Czechia twice in Czechia during that time and lost by an aggregate of 6-0.
Moldova vs Norway
- Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Thursday
- TV: Viaplay YouTube
- Home 10/1 | Draw 9/2 | Away 1/5
Jake Osgathorpe
Ring the alarm, obvious bet alert.
Let's not overcomplicate things and just back ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME at 4/5.
Moldova are a team who have improved in recent years, but their good form on paper (W6, D2, L2) came against very poor opposition. The best team they played in that time was Ukraine, and they duly lost 4-0 at home.
Norway have the high-end capabilities to destroy minnows like Moldova, and are expected to score a few goals, meaning Haaland should be among the scorers.
His record in competitive internationals is incredible. Haaland has netted in 15 of his last 20 games for his country across Nations League, 2022 World Cup qualifiers and Euro 2024 qualifiers, firing 24 in that time.
Norway have the best starting XI they've had for years, and now with Martin Odegaard back fit and in the fold, they could do some damage in Moldova.
We also have to back HAALAND TO SCORE 2+ AND A HAT-TRICK at 19/5 and 15/1 respectively. Betfair and Paddy Power go 7/2 and 13/1 which are fine to take.
The City forward has scored two or more goals in seven of his sides' last 20 competitive internationals, firing two hat-tricks in that time.
