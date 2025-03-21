Any Other Bets: World Cup qualifier tips for March 22

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1.5pt double Czechia and North Macedonia to win to nil vs Faroe Islands and Liechtenstien at 29/20 (BetVictor) 2.5pts Erling Haaland to score anytime in Moldova vs Norway (17:00) at 4/5 (Unibet) 1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime in Moldova vs Norway (17:00) at 19/5 (Unibet) 0.5pts Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick in Moldova vs Norway (17:00) at 15/1 (Unibet) More tips to follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Win to nil double Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia and Czechia vs Faroe Islands

Kick-off time: 14:00 and 19:45 GMT, Saturday Jake Osgathorpe A rare double tipped here, but the prices of both CZECHIA and NORTH MACEDONIA TO WIN TO NIL are worth combining against poor opposition. CLICK HERE to back the win to nil double with Sky Bet North Macedonia head to Liechtenstein on the back of a successful Nations League campaign in which they won five of an unbeaten six and conceded just once - all against teams at or above Liechtenstein's level. The minnows have lost 27 of a winless last 30 competitive internationals, while they have failed to score in 16 of their last 18 competitive home matches. Czechia welcome the Faroe Islands having also played out a successful Nations League campaign, winning their group and earning promotion to League A. The Faroe Islands continue to struggle against top opposition, losing all of their last 13 away matches against sides ranked inside the top 80 in FIFA's World Rankings, failing to score in 10 of those including all of the last eight. They've played Czechia twice in Czechia during that time and lost by an aggregate of 6-0.

Moldova vs Norway Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: Viaplay YouTube

Home 10/1 | Draw 9/2 | Away 1/5 Jake Osgathorpe Ring the alarm, obvious bet alert. Let's not overcomplicate things and just back ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Erling Haaland to score anytime with Sky Bet Moldova are a team who have improved in recent years, but their good form on paper (W6, D2, L2) came against very poor opposition. The best team they played in that time was Ukraine, and they duly lost 4-0 at home. Norway have the high-end capabilities to destroy minnows like Moldova, and are expected to score a few goals, meaning Haaland should be among the scorers.