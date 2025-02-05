Any Other Bets: Sky Bet League Two tips for 6 February

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets
2pts Doncaster to beat Chesterfield (19:45) at 15/8 (Betfair, Unibet)
Further tips may follow...
Chesterfield vs Doncaster
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Thursday
- Home 29/20 | Draw 11/5 | Away 8/5
DONCASTER have won their last four matches to rise to second in Sky Bet League Two, a run sparked by knocking Championship club Hull out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage via a penalty shootout.
As a consequence, Rovers are in action on a Thursday ahead of their TV clash with Crystal Palace on Monday night.
Chesterfield's form is in stark contrast: W1 D3 L4 in all competitions.
One of the antepost favourites for the title, Paul Cook's team sit 10th not only because of a recent poor run, but as a result of a terrible home record; the Spirerites have won just five of their 14 matches on their own ground this season.
Chesterfield have drawn half those fixtures, so the 21/20 about Doncaster draw not bet is tempting. Ultimately, though, 15/8 TO WIN is far too big of a price.
Only leaders Walsall and third-placed Notts County have taken more points-per-game on the road in League Two this season than Grant McCann's side, who have won seven, drawn three and lost just four of their 14 away fixtures.
Odds correct at 1545 GMT (5/2/25)
