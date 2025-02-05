Any Other Bets: Sky Bet League Two tips for 6 February

One of the antepost favourites for the title, Paul Cook's team sit 10th not only because of a recent poor run, but as a result of a terrible home record; the Spirerites have won just five of their 14 matches on their own ground this season. Chesterfield have drawn half those fixtures, so the 21/20 about Doncaster draw not bet is tempting. Ultimately, though, 15/8 TO WIN is far too big of a price. CLICK HERE to back Doncaster with Sky Bet Only leaders Walsall and third-placed Notts County have taken more points-per-game on the road in League Two this season than Grant McCann's side, who have won seven, drawn three and lost just four of their 14 away fixtures.