any other bets aob grant mccann

Any Other Bets: Sky Bet League Two tips for 6 February

By Joe Townsend
Football
Wed February 05, 2025 · 29 min ago

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets

2pts Doncaster to beat Chesterfield (19:45) at 15/8 (Betfair, Unibet)

Further tips may follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-acca-affiliate?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FBACCA&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL

Chesterfield vs Doncaster

DONCASTER have won their last four matches to rise to second in Sky Bet League Two, a run sparked by knocking Championship club Hull out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage via a penalty shootout.

As a consequence, Rovers are in action on a Thursday ahead of their TV clash with Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Chesterfield's form is in stark contrast: W1 D3 L4 in all competitions.

Chesterfield v Doncaster

One of the antepost favourites for the title, Paul Cook's team sit 10th not only because of a recent poor run, but as a result of a terrible home record; the Spirerites have won just five of their 14 matches on their own ground this season.

Chesterfield have drawn half those fixtures, so the 21/20 about Doncaster draw not bet is tempting. Ultimately, though, 15/8 TO WIN is far too big of a price.

Only leaders Walsall and third-placed Notts County have taken more points-per-game on the road in League Two this season than Grant McCann's side, who have won seven, drawn three and lost just four of their 14 away fixtures.

Odds correct at 1545 GMT (5/2/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

