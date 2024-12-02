Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Wednesday 4 December

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 1pt Forest-Draw (Double Chance) and Matz Sels to be booked vs Man City (19:30) at 20/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Forest to win and Sels to be booked at 60/1 (bet365) 1pt Louie Barry to score from outside the area in Birmingham vs Stockport (19:45) at 12/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Fraser Horsfall to score anytime in Birmingham vs Stockport at 33/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Fleetwood to beat Doncaster (19:45) at 2/1 (General) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Birmingham vs Stockport Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 4/7 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/5 In League One, third placed Birmingham host fourth-placed Stockport where victory would see the Hatters leapfrog the Blues having played two games more. Chris Davies’ side only dropped two points from their opening eight games but their form has stuttered recently taking 11 from their last seven; they face another stern test here. Since the 5-0 thrashing against Wycombe, Stockport have beaten Bolton, Wrexham and Burton, scoring nine without reply. Dave Challinor has LOUIE BARRY to thank. The Aston Villa-loanee has netted four times across those three games and with him expected to be recalled in January, enjoy him while you can.

Louie Barry doing Louie Barry things 😍 pic.twitter.com/c92sRHPTpr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2024

Barry’s goal against Wrexham was another trademark strike. Cutting in from the left TO SCORE his fourth goal from OUTSIDE THE BOX this season and at 12/1 backing a repeat is worth a poke. CLICK HERE to back Louie Barry to score from outside the box with Sky Bet Birmingham have conceded six times from set-pieces this season, the ninth most in the League One. They have conceded just 15 goals in total - only Crawley (40.7%) have conceded a higher percentage of goals from dead-balls then the Blues' 40%. Considering this, at 33/1 FRASER HORSFALL is worth another punt TO SCORE ANYTIME. The centre-back has netted twice in his last six appearances, attempting 11 shots and hitting the target five times. CLICK HERE to back Fraser Horsfall to score anytime with Sky Bet

It took two hours but Doncaster are into the third round of the FA Cup after a Billy Sharp brace downed non-league Kettering Town on Sunday. Grant McCann only made three changes for the trip to Latimer Park and that could come back to haunt him. Rovers have only won one of their last five in League Two, taking six points and scoring four goals. FLEETWOOD look a great price to capitalise on their leggy opponents. The Cod Army have lost just once at home and have been unfortunate to only take 11 points from the 24 on offer, winning the xG battle on six occasions. At 2/1, Charlie Adam's side are a touch too big TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Fleetwood to beat Doncaster with Sky Bet