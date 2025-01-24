Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for 25 January

Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Saturday 15:00 1pt Murillo to score anytime in Bournemouth vs Forest at 25/1 (General) 0.5pt Murillo to score from outside the box at 125/1 (William Hill) 2pts Fleetwood to beat Carlisle at 10/11 (William Hill) 2pts Crewe to beat Accrington at 19/20 (William Hill, Coral) 2pts Notts County to beat Bromley at 10/11 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Fleetwood, Crewe and Notts all to win at 5.9/1 (Coral) Sunday 1pt West Ham to beat Aston Villa (16:30) at 11/2 (Betfred) 1.5pts Fulham to beat Man Utd and BTTS (19:00) at 16/5 (William Hill) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Pete Wild has really turned around a struggling FLEETWOOD team. Having won once in their final 12 matches under Charlie Adam, they have since beaten pre-season promotion-favourites Chesterfield and MK Dons, and League Two's in-form side, Salford. In the only games they failed to win the Cod Army dominated Harrogate in a 1-1 draw (xG: 2.74-1.0) and were beaten by a stoppage-time goal at Doncaster, one of the division's best sides. CLICK HERE to back Fleetwood with Sky Bet During this five-game span Fleetwood's defensive improvement has been particularly noticeable, allowing just 0.78 expected goals against (xGA) per game on average; not a good sign for rock-bottom Carlisle, who have failed to score in six of their last nine matches. The Cumbrians are seven points from safety, have won just once in 10 games and have lost five of their last seven. Mike Williamson has brought in 10 new players so far this month so could soon have an unrecognisable XI, but it won't be an instant fix.

Crewe vs Accrington Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/10 Having reached the play-off final last season and built on that by sitting second after 26 games of this, CREWE are one of the most reliable teams in League Two. Moreover Lee Bell's side have won three and drawn one of their last four matches, scoring seven goals across their two most recent home fixtures. CLICK HERE to back Crewe with Sky Bet Only runaway leaders Walsall (2.50) and Bradford (2.25) are averaging more points per game at home than the Alex's 2.08, with their W7 D4 L1 record demonstrating just how tricky a task Accrington face on Saturday. It's hard to make a case for Stanley, who find themselves 21st and mired in a relegation battle, have won only twice in 12 games in all competitions and were thrashed 3-0 at home by Notts County last weekend.

With players returning from injury, NOTTS COUNTY are looking back to their best. Jodi Jones has been gradually re-introduced to the team after a long spell out injured and thus far they have made light of Dan Crowley leaving for MK Dons. Just as Alassana Jatta is being linked with his own move away, talismanic veteran David McGoldrick has stepped up by scoring four goals in his last two matches - both games in which Jatta failed to find the net. CLICK HERE to back Notts County with Sky Bet Stuart Maynard's side have scored 16 goals in six League Two matches, winning five of those with the exception a loss to seemingly unstoppable Walsall. Bromley have overperformed for much of what has been a seriously impressive first season as an EFL club and will likely recover from back-to-back defeats (4-1 at Crewe and 1-0 at home to Colchester) to finish safely in mid-table. Ultimately though, Notts should have too much for them.

League Two treble makers All three of these strong League Two sides look to be overpriced, making the FLEETWOOD-CREWE-NOTTS treble worth taking at a smidgen short of 6/1. CLICK HERE to back Fleetwood-Crewe-Notts with Sky Bet

Aston Villa vs West Ham Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

