Any Other Bets: Premier League and Conference League tips for Thursday May 1

Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Thursday

Home 1/4 | Draw 17/4 | Away 15/2 A rare trip across to the Norwegian top-flight but one which opens up some value in the markets. Rosenborg have started the season well with ten points gained from a possible 12 and just one goal conceded. No surprise that they are 1/4 for victory here. Kristiansund are in the lower mid-table region after five played but their games are entertaining enough - the last being the first time this season it's failed to go over 2.5. Based on their style, I'm backing the 11/4 for KRISTIANSUND 5+ CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Kristiansund 5+ corners with Sky Bet This is something they've achieved in four of five league outings so far, with the one game which fell short seeing four. What is eye-catching is the number of crosses they attempt. The 24.0 crosses per 90 average is the third-highest in the league. Add in the potential game state of them being behind and the price is one worth getting involved with.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Thursday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 11/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 11/5 Nottingham Forest's FA Cup adventure was ended by the imperious Manchester City on Sunday but focus swiftly returns to claiming their spot back in the top five. That would be enough for Champions League football and a win here keeps things in their own hands with four games of the season remaining. Brentford did have a strong run of form in away matches but defeat to Newcastle and then a draw at a changed Arsenal side with focus elsewhere brought an end to that.

A home win looks decent value at 11/10 but I'm happy to take a punt on the 12/1 for NECO WILLIAMS TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Neco Williams to score anytime with Sky Bet Forest's right-back may only have one of his tally this season but he has been contributing with his shots count. Williams' 32 in Premier League games is the sixth-highest in this squad. The shot on target conversion % could perhaps be a little higher but the amount of efforts he sees overall is still encouraging. At the price, it's worth backing in a game they should win.

Djurgarden vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 13/2 | Draw 19/5 | Away 3/10 The Conference League is supposed to be for clubs like Djurgarden. It certainly wasn't created for squads built using significant funds to add to their trophy cabinet. Chelsea's place and their likelihood of winning the competition has created very little interest in it overall for me. Why on Earth is a club whose constant spending and hoarding of players allowed to be involved here? The Premier League should dominate this competition. West Ham won it in 2022/23 and yet they only secured their top-flight survival on the penultimate weekend of that season. Ultimately, the 'bigger' clubs should reach the latter stages of this competition but an achievement becomes far less valid when its main purpose is to hit previous expectations. They've used this competition as minutes for players who can't get them in the competitions which matter.

One of those is KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL who is given minimal involvement in the Premier League. He's started nine of ten in Europe this season though so that justifies the £30million spent. Most bookmakers go a top price of 7/2 on him scoring anytime but I'll side with the 12s on a GOAL FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX. CLICK HERE to back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score from outside the box with Sky Bet Dewsbury-Hall has scored three times and while they have all been from closer distances, half of his shots on target have been from outside the area.

It was a similar pattern when working under Enzo Maresca at Leicester in the Sky Bet Championship last season. Goals came from inside the box but plenty of efforts tried from range. In a game where the visitors are expectedly short prices across a number of markets, this does seem to be a rare bit of value.