Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Thursday 14 November

1.5pts Randal Kolo Muani to score anytime in France vs Israel at 5/6 (bet365)

Belgium vs Italy

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

The wait is almost over. Nations League A, Group 2 edges towards its conclusion and Italy only need a point at Belgium to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

Four games in and the Azzurri remain unbeaten taking 10 points from the 12 on offer only dropping points against Thursday’s opponents.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were a goal up inside a minute in the reverse fixture against Belgium and doubled their lead within 25 before a Lorenzo Pellegrini red card swung the tide in the Red Devils' favour.

Domenico Tedesco’s side have taken only four points and with only six points left to play for, a win is a must here. The Belgium boss isn’t blessed with a healthy or happy squad though.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne is not there and is joined by Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Malick Fofana, Thomas Meunier and Youri Tielemans.

Everything points towards an ITALY WIN.