Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Thursday 14 November

1.5pts Randal Kolo Muani to score anytime in France vs Israel at 5/6 (bet365)
1pt Italy to win vs Belgium at 15/8 (Betfred, Betway)
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
The wait is almost over. Nations League A, Group 2 edges towards its conclusion and Italy only need a point at Belgium to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.
Four games in and the Azzurri remain unbeaten taking 10 points from the 12 on offer only dropping points against Thursday’s opponents.
Luciano Spalletti’s side were a goal up inside a minute in the reverse fixture against Belgium and doubled their lead within 25 before a Lorenzo Pellegrini red card swung the tide in the Red Devils' favour.
Domenico Tedesco’s side have taken only four points and with only six points left to play for, a win is a must here. The Belgium boss isn’t blessed with a healthy or happy squad though.
Captain Kevin De Bruyne is not there and is joined by Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Malick Fofana, Thomas Meunier and Youri Tielemans.
Everything points towards an ITALY WIN.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
France are the shortest-priced country to win in the first batch of Nations League fixtures.
Les Bleus won the reverse 4-1 and once again take on Israel without Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid’s frontman was nursing an injury in October and missed out during the wins over Thursday’s opponents and Belgium. Now fully fit, Mbappe’s exclusion has raised eyebrows in France but manager Didier Deschamps said it was his choice, not Mbappe’s.
Without Mbappe, France will look to RANDAL KOLO MUANI in attack. The frontman netted twice last international break (one from the spot) and set up another.
He is struggling for game time and form with PSG in Ligue One netting twice in eight appearances but trumps that tally for his country in this competition with three goals.
Kolo Muani’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
Odds correct at 1410 GMT (12/11/24)
