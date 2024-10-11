Sporting Life
Any other bets Erling HAaland

Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Sunday 13 October

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
13:46 · FRI October 11, 2024

Football betting tips: Nations League

2pts Erling Haaland to score anytime in Austria vs Norway at 13/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

0.5pts Haaland to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)

0.5pts Nathan Collins to score anytime in Finland vs Rep of Ireland at 22/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Liam Scales to score anytime in Finland vs Rep of Ireland at 28/1 (Sky Bet)

*All kick-off at 19:45

Austria vs Norway

Erling Haaland celebrates netting record breaking goal for Norway

ERLING HAALAND is available at 13/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME.

A major factor is that he is playing for Norway, not Manchester City, against Austria in Linz but don’t get bogged down in the minor details, this is one of the greatest goal-scorers alive we are talking about.

Haaland set another record on Thursday as he was at the double in the 3-0 win over Slovenia to become Norway’s leading goalscorer netting 34 times in just 36 appearances.

He should get chances against Austria and scored when they met recently. Austria’s 4-0 win over Kazakhstan was their first clean sheet in 10 attempts so the 17/2 about Haaland TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is worth a go.

Greece vs Rep of Ireland

Nathan Collins celebrates his goal against Greece
Nathan Collins celebrates his goal last time Ireland met Greece

Greece caused a huge shock on Thursday by winning at Wembley, a victory that looked to have been denied by Jude Bellingham late on only for Vangelis Pavlidis to score his second, and the decisive, goal deep in stoppage time.

They'll now look to build on that against a Republic of Ireland team who came from behind to win in Finland.

Robbie Brady got the winner two minutes from time but LIAM SCALES' equaliser might have stung Life readers, it certainly did me.

Previewing the game I shed some light on their set-piece threat under Stephen Kenny and the fact that six of their last 17 goals in their last Nations League campaign and Euro 2024 qualification games came that way.

Unfortunately, I had backed NATHAN COLLINS and Mark McGuinness to TO SCORE ANYTIME and not Scales.

After Scales nodded home in midweek, it means 39% of Ireland's last 18 competitive goals have come from dead-ball situations.

SCALES' price of 28/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME and the 22s about COLLINS' are worth backing, but basically get on whoever starts at centre-back.

BuildABet @ 60/1

  • Both teams to score 
  • Over 2.5 goals
  • Liam Scales to score a header

Odds correct at 1230 BST (11/10/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

